We always say that consoles are one of the most powerful gifts that usually exist during the Christmas period. In fact, it is very possible that some of you have received some console last Christmas day, either as a self-gift or from one of your loved ones. This is because, during these dates, many consoles receive really attractive prices, as has happened with consoles like PlayStation 5.

However, if in your case you are a Nintendo lover, or you simply want to have a hybrid console, or you know someone who wants one, there are establishments that have interesting prices for the Nintendo Switch, making it a fantastic gift for the next Three Kings Night Wizards. Below we show you a selection of the different establishments and their prices for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch en Amazon





The recent Nintendo offers that we have seen have ended up taking their toll on Amazon, since it seems that the establishment was practically out of stock of the different Nintendo consoles. In fact, although the normal Nintendo Switch model is on sale, it is not expected to be in stock until the second or third week of January. On the other hand, the best option that we can find in stock is the Nintendo Switch OLED blanca for 329.00 euros.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Console (OLED Model), 7-Inch Screen, With White Joy-Con Docking Station

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Nintendo Switch and MediaMarkt





The case at MediaMarkt is very similar to that of Amazon. The console offers have completely disappeared from the establishment, even though a few days ago we could find several of them at a lower price. However, we can find a pack that may be interesting, despite not having an official discount. It is the one formed by Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports + Leg strap + 3-month online subscription in exchange for 299.00 euros.

Console – Nintendo Switch, 6.2″, Joy-Con, Blue and Neon Red + Switch Sports Game (pre-installed) + Leg strap + 3-month online subscription

Nintendo Switch en Carrefour





Carrefour is, by far, the establishment that has the best offers on Nintendo Switch. Currently we can find numerous packs of the Nintendo hybrid console on offer. However, the most economical pack that is currently available in the establishment is the one made up of Nintendo Switch y Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich currently has a price of 299.00 euros, so the game would be completely free.

Nintendo Switch Neon + Super Mario Bros. Wonder console

Nintendo Switch in El Corte Inglés





As on Amazon, and as has also happened with consoles like PlayStation 5, at El Corte Inglés we cannot find any offers on Nintendo Switch. The cheapest option available in the establishment is the one that offers the same pack that we found in MediaMarkt, with Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports + Leg strap + 3-month online subscription in exchange for 299.90 euros.

Nintendo Switch console + Nintendo Switch Sports + 3 months NSO + Leg tape

Nintendo Switch on PcComponents





The Nintendo Switch offers are not being anything remarkable in other establishments, and more of the same is happening at PcComponentes. Although there are some packs with extra content, the truth is that none of them are worth it, and in the case of looking for the most economical option, this is once again the one made up of Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports + Leg strap + 3-month online subscriptionwhich in this case costs 300.00 euros.

Nintendo Switch + Nintendo Switch Sports

Image | Alvaro Reyes on Unsplash, Nintendo

