Nintendo Switch is an extremely successful console; However, it already has 7 years under its belt, so fans are wondering when the successor will arrive. Waiting for official information, 2 former employees of the company threw their hat in the ring and speculated about the announcement date and more details of the new hardware.

In the most recent episode of his podcast on YouTube, Kit Ellis y Krysta Yangformer public relations managers at Nintendo of America and former hosts of the show Nintendo Minutethey speculated on many topics related to the hypothetical Nintendo Switch 2 and the new video games of the Japanese company.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 debut? This is what 2 former Nintendo employees think

To start, Krysta Yang theorizes that the announcement of the new hardware could come in the next fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2024. He explains that the company could make the disclosure to “stay really strong with its shareholders.” Kit Ellis chimed in and stated that the company's management currently considers what its investors think and feel.

So Kit Ellis hopes that the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 goes on sale on September 1, 2024. Krysta Yang fears there will be stock problems at launch, but is confident they will be fixed before the upcoming holiday and Christmas shopping season.

When it comes to price, Yang believes the next big N console will cost around $400 USD. Both drivers theorize that it will be compatible with previous games and that it will be a hybrid hardware, which means it can be connected to the television and used in portable mode. Along these lines, they consider that it will be a successor very similar in shape to the Switch, but with “more power”.

Kit Ellis thinks that Nintendo could launch cheaper low-end versions of the console in an attempt to reach the greatest number of players; However, Krysta Yang does not agree with that theory and believes that launching different models could confuse customers.

Finally, former company employees speculate that the Nintendo Switch 2 could have a new Mario Kart installment as a launch title. It is a very obvious bet, especially considering the constant success that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe represents on the hybrid console.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 be released?

It is important to emphasize that this is mere speculation, so the details of Nintendo's upcoming next-gen hardware are unknown. Previously, an analyst predicted that the console will cost $400 USD and that the games will be priced at $70 USD.

But tell us, when do you think the new hardware will be officially revealed? Let us read you in the comments.

