One of the most ambitious games of 2024 is Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which will debut next February. The wait, then, will be very short to be able to enjoy it and it will be even shorter for those who want to try it before its release.

In the past Granblue Fantasy Fes Cygames reported that PlayStation players waiting for the action RPG will be able to try it out sooner thanks to a demo, which would arrive this month, January 2024without offering a release date.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

When will the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo be available?

However, thanks to the renowned leaker Diandong Langke Lu Xun We can expect the demo to debut as soon as the next week.

We know this because the user through the AV9G site shared an image in which you can see art of Granblue Fantasy Fes 2023 accompanied by the figure 20240112. Altogether, the leaker would be saying that the demo of the action RPG would be available starting next January 12, 2024 (via Sal Romano, ResetEra).

The Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo would arrive sooner than you think (image via ResetEra

It is worth reminding you that this is unofficial information, so we recommend that you do not assume that you will be able to play Granblue Fantasy: Relink next week. However, you should also take into account that Diandong Langke Lu Xun has proven to have reliable sources in the industry, since sooner or later its information ends up being confirmed days later.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: You can now reserve the great deluxe edition of Granblue Fantasy: Relink in Mexico.

Are you waiting for the Granblue Fantasy: Relink demo? Tell us in the comments.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in development for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via Steam) and will debut on February 11, 2024. You can find more news related to it if you visit its profile.

Related video: Granblue Fantasy Relink – Avance Trailer | Gamescom 2023

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News