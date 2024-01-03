One of the most controversial points of the investiture pact between Sumar and PSOE was the one that gave continuity to the reduction in the weekly working day that was already being carried out during the previous legislature and that, in fact, both political forces had been in their electoral programs in the 23J elections.

The agreement established the commitment of both parties to progressively reduce the legal working day from the current 40 hours per week, to 38.5 hours per week in 2024 and 37.5 hours per week by 2025. All of this without a salary reduction.

The countdown is already underway, but there is no rush. The pact indicates that the reduction in working hours will begin to be applied in 2024, but as Joaquín Pérez Rey, Secretary of State for Employment of the previous executive, clarified in December, the measure will not come into force immediately in January 2024, but rather “What it is about is proceeding with this gradual reduction over two years, until we reach 37 and a half hours. We must give space to social dialogue and we must make an orderly transition to this reduction in working hours that also occurs in that combination of two years,” said Pérez Rey.

The Secretary of State for Employment clarified that it will be the social agents (unions and employers) who will agree on the conditions of the reduction and the executive will give it legal character for its mandatory compliance. However, a negotiating table has not yet been created to address this issue, with one year of margin to reach an agreement two years from now.

Starting in 2025, the social agents will constitute a panel to evaluate the measure and continue advancing towards the objective of 37.5 hours “taking into account the characteristics of the different sectors of activity, the evolution of productivity and the economic circumstances.” .

A proposal that is already a reality. It is estimated that the measure will affect some 11 million private sector employees who still maintain a 40-hour day. The reduction would not affect those who already benefit from a reduced working day, something that is increasingly common given that many sectoral collective agreements or the public sector, which already contemplate working hours of less than 40 hours.

According to data from Eurostat, the working day in Spain in 2022 was already 37.7 hours, so what was signed in the pact is already a reality in a large part of the Spanish industrial fabric. One of the latest examples is the pre-agreement for the Telefónica labor agreement, which already contemplates a progressive reduction of working hours to 36 hours per week.

The day goes by sectors. One of the objectives of the proposal signed by the two coalition parties aims to unify the working day criteria for the entire industrial fabric, avoiding the inequalities between sectors that are currently occurring, where in some sectors a reduction is already applied. of the day, while in others the 40 hours per week in force in the general regime of the Workers' Statute are maintained.





Average weekly hours worked per sector. Source: INE

Sectors such as the electricity, gas and air conditioning industries have an average working day that even exceeds 40.5 hours per week due to the strategic nature of their working hours. This is followed by the transportation and logistics sector with 39.8 hours and the manufacturing industry with 39.5 hours per week on average, and construction and mining with 39.4 and 39.1 hours respectively. Commerce, hospitality, administrative and the leisure sector already have working hours regulated by agreement below 37.5 hours per week, so the new measure will have little impact on their working hours.

Reduction of working hours when you already have half a day. INE data indicates that 13.5% of employees work part-time. These employees face two possible scenarios when their weekly working hours are reduced: an increase in salary for working the same hours or reducing their hours in proportion and maintaining their salary.

With the change, the half-day will go from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. If an employee agrees with the employer to continue working 20 hours a week, he will charge for that extra hour that he would work within his day, being perfectly legal as it does not exceed 37.5 hours.

In percentages, a 20-hour day in 2024 would represent 51.94% of the 38.5 legal hours, while in 2025 the percentage of those same 20 hours would increase to 53.3% of the 37.5 legal hours. Therefore, the corresponding salary increase would have to be applied.

In Xataka | In the middle of the debate about reducing working hours, the founder of InfoSys has an idea: work 70 hours a week

Image | Pexels (Yury Kim)