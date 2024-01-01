Joe Abercrombie wanted to reflect on 2023, his novels and the future of his productions on his personal blog

Joe Abercrombie, the celebrated author known for revitalizing the genre of dark fantasy, turns 49 and 17 in the publishing world. As she reflects on a 2023 marked by global conflicts, she jokes about her immutable position as fresh voice in literature, despite a chaotic year. Is it time to change your usual narrative tone for something more optimistic? Abercrombie, with characteristic humor of his, quickly dismisses it.

Innovations in the book market

The literary market has witnessed the absence of a new novel from Abercrombie for two years. However, this period has not been free of news related to the author. “The Great Change and Other Lies“, a collection of short stories beautifully illustrated by John Anthony di Giovanni, and deluxe editions of “The Blade Itself” with art by Tommy Arnold, stand out among their releases. Are limited editionswith prices ranging between 200 and 2,300 pounds, demonstrate the growth of the high-end segment in the book industry.

2023 hasn't been the most productive year for Abercrombie in terms of writing, but it has made steady progress in “The Devils“. This process includes intense editing and revision, along with the long-awaited completion of the cover. The novel, longer than expected, explores a distinctive tonemoving away from the cynical darkness of “First Law” and delving into more elements fantastic and humorous.

A future on the big screen

The world of film and television has been another area of ​​interest for Abercrombie. Working so much on adaptations of his works As in projects by other authors, he has found satisfaction in the collaboration and teamwork, although it also faces the challenges and frustrations of the industry. Exciting news is the confirmation of the Film adaptation of “Best Served Cold“, with Tim Miller as director and Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role.

Abercrombie, cautious in its criticism as it is part of the industry, recommends “Leave the World Behind” At the cinema, “Vinland Saga” y “Blue-Eye Samurai” in animation, and series like “Brassic” y “The Bear” on television, highlighting his affinity for stories with vivid characters and unforgiving worlds.

Abercrombie's reflections on the world of video games in 2023

Joe Abercrombie, although many consider 2023 to have been an excellent year for video games, personally found it somewhat disappointing. Replayed Cyberpunk on PS5enjoying it despite having previously done it on PS4. With Final Fantasy XVI, unusually, he lost interest halfway through, feeling just 'okay'. As to Diablo IV, although he enjoyed playing it with a friend, ended up finding it monotonous after a while.

Alan Wake 2a game by Remedy Games, caught his interest, given his admiration for the studio and its previous game, Control. However, Abercrombie has only just begun to explore it. This leaves Baldur's Gate III as your potential game of the year, but even this one, despite enjoying it, did not live up to the high expectations generated by the excitement and praise of others. Despite her extensive content and excellent voice acting, she lacked the feeling of exploring a vast world, a feeling she did experience with Elden Ring past year.

Looking ahead to 2024

Con The Devils publication scheduled for 2025, 2024 seems to be an atypical year for Abercrombie. He will focus on the sequel to this work, hoping to make significant progress. Events like Gollanczfest in March, and several film and television projects in an uncertain state of development will likely consume much of his time and energy. Abercrombie promises to keep his followers informed about these projects.

End by wishing for a Happy new year to its readers, with renewed hope that this year will be better than the last.