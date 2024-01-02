We will certainly remember the 2023 record heatwith summer values ​​even out of season, and the very high number of events extremesincluding supercells, tornadoes, gigantic hail, floods and nineteen storms, one of which, Ciaran, was of historic significance for Western Europe.

How did it go from the point of view of atmospheric circulation? What were the anomalies compared to the previous twenty years? Which weather forecasting model best predicted the dynamics of this troubled year?

To find out, we relied on artificial intelligence and the “Weather Typing” technique: by exploiting the ability to learn, recognize and classify an artificial neural network called SOM (Self Organizing Map), we identified twelve patterns of atmospheric circulationreconstructed their daily timeline starting from 2002 and analyzed frequencies, anomalies and trends.

Image taken by Sentinel3 on November 3, 2023: after the impact of storm Ciaran, storm Domingos is approaching the continent. Copernicus credits.

Figure 1 shows the configuration of sea level pressure and geopotential at 500 hPa of the twelve atmospheric circulation patterns, which we call “Types of Circulation” (TC), identified by the neural network for the geographical domain centered on Italy.

The distribution of the TCs within the two “maps” is the result of complex processing carried out by the neural network which, starting from TC1, positioned the TCs the closer to each other the more similar they are to each other.

Fig. 1 – Configurations of the pressure at sea level (left) and the geopotential at 500 hPa (right) of the twelve Circulation Types (TC) identified by the neural network. The data is standardized. The colors from green to purple represent positive values ​​(“high pressure”), the colors from white to blue represent negative values ​​(“low pressure”). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Based on the prevailing circulatory characteristic, each of the twelve TCs has been assigned a name, reported in the text and in the figures that follow.

The frequency of Circulation Types in the twenty-year period 2003-2022

Present on average for over 7 weeks in a year, in the last twenty years TC9-Blocking anticyclone it was the most frequent type of circulation (figure 2), concentrated above all during the cold semester, but sometimes the protagonist of the atmospheric circulation even in midsummer, as happened in 2003 and 2022. This is the most persistent TC, which sees a vast area of ​​high pressure, extending over much of western and central Europe, isolate and “block” a depression centered between the Ionian and Aegean Seas for several consecutive days, contributing to fueling and maintaining conditions of instability in our regions of the Middle Adriatic and the South. With 40 days of presence, TC1-Mistral it was the second most frequent type of circulation on average, associated with the irruption of air masses of North Atlantic origin in the Mediterranean, sometimes in the form of stormy winds and Föhn between Piedmont and Lombardy.

Fig.2 – Average annual number of days of presence of each Traffic Type (TC) in the twenty-year period 2003-2022. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Despite the statistically significant decline, TC3-Po Valley Depression it was the most frequent TC on average during the summer. It is associated with the flow of fresh air from the Middle Atlantic over Central Europe which, touching the Alps and triggering even violent storm phenomena in Northern Italy, interrupts, at least in this part of the Peninsula, the heat and stable weather associated with the various anticyclonic TCs , including the hot TC11-North African anticyclonethe most frequent anticyclonic configuration throughout the year, after TC9-Blocking anticyclone.

TC4-Ligurian Depression and TC8-Sciroccooften the first evolution of the second and frequent in intermediate seasons, are the rainiest circulation types, sometimes responsible for severe bad weather and floods in the North.

2023 vs 2022: two record-breaking years compared

Table 1 shows the frequency of each Circulation Type in the last two years (1 December – 30 November). TC9-Blocking Anticyclone was the dominant pattern of 2022reaching, with 76 days of presence, the twenty-year record that had previously belonged to 2003.

In the 2023TC9 passed the baton to TC11-North African Anticyclone which, with two more weeks of attendance compared to the previous year, reached the absolute record for attendance. The rainy TC8-Scirocco, on the contrary, reached its historic low in 2023.

TC2, TC3 and TC4 were quite frequent in 2023 and, as we will see, among the main culprits of the numerous extreme phenomena occurred throughout the year.

Tab. 1 – Frequency of each Type of Circulation in 2022 (1 December 2021 – 30 November 2022) and in 2023 (1 December 2022 – 30 November 2023). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The calculation of the difference between the frequencies of the twelve TCs in 2022 and 2023 and the average of the frequencies in the twenty-year period 2003-2022 allows the anomalies of the two years in question to be quantified and compared (figure 3).

Of 2023 the notable positive anomaly of TC11-North African Anticyclone (+23 days, equal to 64% more days than the reference average) and, as in 2022, the negative TC8-Scirocco anomaly (-18 days, equal to 58% fewer days) and TC1-Mistral (-11 days, 27% less).

The positive anomaly of TC2- is very evident, even if very limited. Aegean Depression e TC3-Depression Po Valleyattributable to their high frequency during the summer, going against the trend and in sharp contrast with the defect of 2022 and most of the summer seasons of the previous decade.

Fig. 3 – Anomalies in the frequency of the twelve Circulation Types (TC) in 2022 (1 December 2021 – 30 November 2022) and in 2023 (1 December 2022 – 30 November 2023), compared to the average for the twenty-year period 2003-2022. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima.

TC3-Depressione Padana, in particular, was the trigger of the numerous extreme events which hit our northern regions in the month of July and in the first days of August (figure 4), from thunderstorms in the Northeast accompanied by exceptionally large hail, to supercells in Lombardy and Veneto, up to the Petar storm of 4 and 5 August .

Petar was just one of nineteen intense storms that hit Italy in 2023, seven more than the previous twelve months. Most of the storm Bettina on November 25th, the engine of the first outbreak of arctic air over Italy of the season. Although in a smaller number of cases, TC9-Blocking Anticyclone has also hosted storms, for example the TLC Helios of 9 February and the cyclone Daniel of 5 September, the latter responsible for serious damage and unfortunately many victims in Greece and Libya .

Fig. 4 – Daily sequence of the twelve types of circulation, average temperature and precipitation observed from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. The temperature and precipitation values ​​are obtained by processing gridded data at high spatial (4 km) and temporal resolution ( 1 hour) derived from the measurements of the Italian MeteoNetwork station network, integrated, for precipitation, by satellite estimates. TCs associated with storms classified and named by EUMETNET (Network of European Meteorological Services) as part of the European “Storm Naming” project are highlighted in red. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

Il great absentee of the last two years it was TC8-Scirocco, therefore the wettest circulation type and, especially in the cold semester, potentially capable of bringing severe bad weather to many regions, as happened on 20 October with storm Aline. Typical of intermediate seasons, this year TC8 appeared only once in spring, four times in autumn, a little more in winter: the negative record since 2003.

With its “bell” configuration and inclined southwest-northeast axis, TC11-North African anticyclone, the king of 2023, was exceptionally frequent and persistent not only during the summer, during the most intense heat waves throughout the country, but also in the other seasons, in particular in the first part of winter and in spring. Its record frequency has contributed significantly to accentuating the positive trend of the last twenty years, statistically significant on an annual basis (figure 5).

Fig.5 – Number of days of presence and linear trend of TC11-North African Anticyclone from 2003 to 2023. Credits Meteo Expert – IconaClima

The performance of weather forecasting models

Which meteorological forecasting model was able to predict with greater accuracy the alternation of the various patterns of atmospheric circulation in the short and medium term?

To answer this question we quantified the similarity between TCs, calculating their distance within the map created by SOM with a specific algorithm. It was thus possible to express the degree of quality of the forecast in terms of deviation from the maximum possible distance. The forecast quality of 100% is thus achieved when the distance between the predicted TC and the observed TC is equal to zero, i.e. when the prediction is correct.

Figure 6 shows the average quality of the forecast processed by five global models and by MIX, the ensemble product derived from them, for 12 UTC of the following 4-7 days. In the short term, the European model ECMWF and MIX made slightly more accurate forecasts compared to those of the other models, especially the Canadian GEM.

L’ensemble MIX it was particularly effective on the fourth day of forecasting (+96 hours). Forecasts for the longer term have always been the strong point of ECMWFvery often more capable than GFS, its historic American “colleague”, in correctly grasping the pattern of atmospheric circulation even a seventh in advance (+168 hours of forecast).

Fig. 6 – Overall quality of the atmospheric circulation forecast formulated by five global models and their MIX ensemble, for all available hourly validity (from +24 hours to +168 hours of forecast), in the year December 2022-November 2023. Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

The accuracy of the forecasts of ECMWF in the medium term it was higher than that of GFS, with almost three quarters of the configurations (figure 7), in particular with the frequent and persistent TC9-Blocking anticyclone, with the majority of the anticyclonic figures of African origin, with the rare and disturbed TC7-Western currents, with the irruptions in the Mediterranean of air masses coming from the North Atlantic (TC1 and TC2) and with the development of a trough over the western Mediterranean and related activation of Libeccio winds on our seas (TC12) . However, GFS has managed to predict with equal or superior skill some of the most dynamic circulation types often associated with critical situations, such as TC3-Depressione Padana, TC4-Depressione Ligure and TC8-Scirocco.

Fig. 7 – Quality of the forecast of each Circulation Type (TC) at +168 hours (one week) for the European ECMWF model (red) and for the American GFS model (blue). Meteo Expert Credits – IconaClima

What should we expect from 2024?

The winter started with a structure in line with what emerged in 2023: for now completely free of TC8-Sirocco, rich in anticyclonic configurations of North African or Atlantic origin, relatively poor in TC9-Blocking anticyclone, the TC usually dominant during the cold season. However, after Ciro, active on our territory between 30 November and 1 December 2023, Italy was no longer reached by storms. Fortunately.