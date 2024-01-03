When Paris was selected to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, the French government promised that it would reduce waste and expenses compared to previous editions and that the impact of the interventions on the territory would be positive and long-lasting. The topic of positive impact has been under discussion for many months in French newspapers, and not only: the Minister of Sport Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has made it one of the key requirements that must contribute to the success of the event, and also the Court of Auditors French expressed itself in this sense. It will take years to concretely measure these consequences, but for now there seems to be confidence also in the investments made in the north of Paris, where the Olympic Village will be built.

Equipping cities to host the Games is expensive and there are several examples that demonstrate how many purpose-built buildings, structures and spaces then remain abandoned and in ruins. In Athens, which hosted the 2004 Olympics, almost all the structures were built without a plan for their future reuse. It is also for this reason that over time more and more countries and cities have withdrawn from the race to obtain the right to host the Games.

Paris had run promising that it would no longer spend 6.2 billion euros on the Games and related works (a relatively modest budget by recent standards). You had ensured that 95 percent of the infrastructure would be of two types: either made up of already existing structures, or structures to be built but with a precise plan that immediately envisaged their post-Olympic use.

Among the latter there is the Olympic Village which will host more than 14 thousand male and female athletes. At the end of December, during a press conference on the progress of the works, the engineer Nicolas Ferrand at the helm of Solideo, the public company in charge of the construction of the definitive and temporary buildings that will host the Games, said that overall the deadlines had been respected and that the Olympic and Paralympic Village had been completed. The keys, Ferrand added, will be delivered to the organizing committee at the beginning of March, which will then furnish the interiors.

The Village is a housing complex built along the bank of the Seine where previously there were mainly industrial buildings and warehouses. It is located at the intersection of three municipalities north of Paris: Saint-Ouen-su-Seine, Saint-Denis and L'Île-Saint-Denis, some of the poorest areas of France where mainly migrant or third- or third-year French people live. fourth generation, where the unemployment rate is above average and racial discrimination is a daily problem. Around 80 percent of the investments made for the Games were spent in these areas, chosen because they were already at the center of a large-scale renovation project.

Once the Olympics are over, the Village will give way to a neighborhood with homes, shops, sports and school facilities and green spaces. In the municipalities of Saint-Denis and Saint-Ouen there will be almost 2 thousand new homes of which at least 25 percent will be public housing. Another 750 housing units will be specifically dedicated to students and elderly people. On Île-Saint-Denis there will be 320 new homes, of which 90 public houses, while 130 rooms will be left to students. In total it has been calculated that there will be homes for around 6 thousand people and offices for at least 6 thousand workers.

One of the main objectives of the Village is also to reconcile the northern suburbs of Paris with the Seine through the permanent reopening of hitherto neglected stretches of riverbank.

The French suburbs were created at the end of the 19th century to house the large factories and the working classes. They grew rapidly and often in a disorderly way, especially in the years following the Second World War, when the French government began to deal with public housing and build, between 1945 and 1975, thousands of buildings on the outskirts of the cities. Originally designed for lower-middle class families, these places were also highly politicised: that is, they were inhabited by the base of the workers' movements, supported by parties and trade unions.

With the crisis of the industrial model in the 1980s, the loss of social and political strength of the working class, high unemployment and then the end of French colonialism, these areas were increasingly occupied by communities of low-income migrants.

The mayors of the municipalities involved in the new infrastructure for the Games think that these projects will change the image of the Parisian banlieues, which will no longer be considered only as places that provide services of little value to the capital (“banlieue” is a word that means “suburb ”, and indicates the outskirts of large French cities).

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine is a town of almost 60 thousand inhabitants: it is a densely populated area, traditionally linked to the workers' movement, where almost 70 percent of the population is under 45 years old.

The mayor, Karim Bouamrane, a socialist and of Moroccan origin, told the Guardian that the Olympics and Paralympics could bring “a wave of hope”. The redevelopment projects accelerated by the Games include new green spaces, improvements to school buildings, new public services and the opening of the riverfront: «Too often people, and even left-wing parties, have thought that beauty was only for higher classes. My opinion is that, coming from the working class, beauty is a weapon to give pride, identity and make people happy.”

Mathieu Hanotin, socialist mayor of nearby Saint-Denis, also judged the choice not to build a neighborhood from scratch and to intervene in an area that needed it as positive.

Isabelle Backouche is a historian at the École des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS, the School of Higher Studies in Social Sciences) based in Paris. He believes that the works linked to the Games are part of a broader effort to bridge the profound gap between the French capital and its neighboring and poorer municipalities: «Paris and its banlieue are two very different spaces, for a long time they have been isolated l 'from each other by fortifications. Paris remained closed behind a wall and a moat until the end of the First World War, so the divide was physical and evident.” Later in the twentieth century, the separation between Paris and the surrounding areas became primarily political, with the right dominating the capital and the left finding space in the suburbs.

According to Backouche, the major new public transport project due to be completed in 2030, the Grand Paris Express, and the changes triggered by the Olympic Games could help bridge this historic gap, even if it will be necessary to wait a few years for confirmation.

However, not everyone welcomed the government's policies for preparing for the Games. For example, various movements, associations and non-governmental organizations gathered in a network called “The other side of the coin” have spoken of “social cleansing” to indicate the clearance operations already started in many living spaces occupied by migrant people or homeless people in department of Seine-Saint-Denis where Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, Saint-Denis and L'Île-Saint-Denis are located, i.e. the municipalities involved in the construction of the Olympic Village.

The government denied there was a link between the evictions and the Olympics, but many activists, lawyers and social workers argued the measures were an attempt to improve the way the area presents itself to tourists and spectators, at the cost to leave many homeless.