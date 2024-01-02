2023 is behind us and with it one of the best years in the history of video games. Great titles stood out to critics and the market, which is why it didn't take them long to be recognized at the awards. This time, it's the turn of the Steam Awards 2023 where one of these video games endorsed its title as GOTY.

Baldur's Gate 3 takes home another GOTY and Starfield wins an award

Valve revealed the results of the Steam Awards 2023 and the Game of the Year award went to Baldur's Gate 3, the work of Larian Studios that adds a new maximum trophy to its history thanks to the surprise it represented in the industry after its launch in August last year. This RPG can already boast the GOTY of the Golden Joystick, that of The Game Awards and now that of Steam.

On the other hand, Starfield finally won an award after passing by in different categories with the same number of awards. In the same way, Hogwarts Legacy, one of the commercial successes of 2023, also had its recognition. It should be remembered that these awards had the participation of Steam users at all times, so the community has spoken.

Who are the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards?

Below, we leave you the categories, the nominees and the winner of the Steam Awards 2023:

Game of the Year



Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4

Hogwarts Legacy

Lethal Company

EA Sports FC 24

VR game of the year



Labyrinthine

Ghost of Tabur

I Expect You to Die 3

Gorilla Tag

F1 23

Award with Love and Dedication



Red Dead Redemption II

Apex Legends

Deep Rock Galactic

DOTA 2

RUST

Best Game on Steam Deck



Hogwarts Legacy

Dredge

The Outlast Trials

Diablo IV

Brotato

Best with Friends Award



Lethal Company

Party Animals

Sons of the Forest

Sunkenland

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Exceptional Visual Style Award



Atomic Heart

Darkest Dungeon II

Cocoon

Inward

High on Life

Most Innovative Gameplay Award



Starfield

Your Only Move is Hustle

Remnant II

Shadows of Doubt

Contraband Police

Best Difficult Game Award



Sifu

Lords of the Fallen

Overwatch 2

Street Fighter 6

EA Sports FC 24

Best Soundtrack



The Last of Us: Part IHi-Fi Rush Chants of Sennaar Pizza Tower Persona 5 Tactics

Exceptional Game with Good Plot Award



Baldur’s Gate 3

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Love is All Around

Lies of P

Sit Back and Relax Award



Dave the Diver

Potion Craft

Coral Island

Cities Skylines II

Train Sim World 4

