2023 is behind us and with it one of the best years in the history of video games. Great titles stood out to critics and the market, which is why it didn't take them long to be recognized at the awards. This time, it's the turn of the Steam Awards 2023 where one of these video games endorsed its title as GOTY.
Baldur's Gate 3 takes home another GOTY and Starfield wins an award
Valve revealed the results of the Steam Awards 2023 and the Game of the Year award went to Baldur's Gate 3, the work of Larian Studios that adds a new maximum trophy to its history thanks to the surprise it represented in the industry after its launch in August last year. This RPG can already boast the GOTY of the Golden Joystick, that of The Game Awards and now that of Steam.
On the other hand, Starfield finally won an award after passing by in different categories with the same number of awards. In the same way, Hogwarts Legacy, one of the commercial successes of 2023, also had its recognition. It should be remembered that these awards had the participation of Steam users at all times, so the community has spoken.
Who are the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards?
Below, we leave you the categories, the nominees and the winner of the Steam Awards 2023:
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Resident Evil 4
Hogwarts Legacy
Lethal Company
EA Sports FC 24
VR game of the year
Labyrinthine
Ghost of Tabur
I Expect You to Die 3
Gorilla Tag
F1 23
Award with Love and Dedication
Red Dead Redemption II
Apex Legends
Deep Rock Galactic
DOTA 2
RUST
Best Game on Steam Deck
Hogwarts Legacy
Dredge
The Outlast Trials
Diablo IV
Brotato
Best with Friends Award
Lethal Company
Party Animals
Sons of the Forest
Sunkenland
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Exceptional Visual Style Award
Atomic Heart
Darkest Dungeon II
Cocoon
Inward
High on Life
Most Innovative Gameplay Award
Starfield
Your Only Move is Hustle
Remnant II
Shadows of Doubt
Contraband Police
Best Difficult Game Award
Sifu
Lords of the Fallen
Overwatch 2
Street Fighter 6
EA Sports FC 24
Best Soundtrack
The Last of Us: Part IHi-Fi Rush Chants of Sennaar Pizza Tower Persona 5 Tactics
Exceptional Game with Good Plot Award
Baldur’s Gate 3
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Love is All Around
Lies of P
Sit Back and Relax Award
Dave the Diver
Potion Craft
Coral Island
Cities Skylines II
Train Sim World 4
Video: The most SURPRISING video games of 2023
Fuente
