Sueño Mágico is the largest Christmas theme park in Mexico. It has mechanical games and cultural events around the most beloved December holiday. Every day four children's plays and four stories are performed. Different dreamy scenarios are also created in which families can take photos and a spectacular video mapping show is performed on the old mansion located in the American colony.

During the week of kings, which also coincides with the last week in which this family show will be available, children do not pay. That is, with each adult ticket you can deliver one child ticket. Additionally, all rides will be free.. Therefore, this week is a great opportunity to live and enjoy the last part of the Christmas holidays.

Your ticket includes access to the event and attractions from 6:30 pm until closing time. The main attractions are the Santa's Mansionhe Magic Dream Parade and the Ice Bar.

Hour: 6:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Place: Av. La Paz 1811 Col. Americana

Ticket price: $500 pesos.

Tickets can be purchased through the fever digital box office.

