This Wednesday, January 3, the judicial documents of Jeffrey Epsteinthe billionaire businessman who was accused of trafficking and child abuse.

The aforementioned documents are part of the lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015who is one of Epstein's main accusers against his former lover and partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documentary that recounts the events related to Jeffrey Espstein's crimes can be found on Netflix. This one is titled Disgustingly Rich and gives voice to the testimonies of the women victims of the businessman.

This documentary was released less than a year after Epstein died at the age of 66, officially by suicide. That is why Shawna Rivera, who suffered abuse when she was only 14 years old, makes it clear that “there was much more to say that she will never say.”

This documentary series reviews the businessman's path up to the moment he was arrested on sex trafficking charges..

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions