From Japan come tantalizing hypotheses for a naked retro classic developed on the basis of the four-cylinder ZX-4R capable of taking up a historic Kawasaki legacy

January 3, 2024

Supersport Ninja, then naked sports Z and thirdly a retro classic RS. This seems to be a rather usual pattern at Kawasaki for some time. This was the case for the 900 and the twin-cylinder 650, so it doesn't seem absurd to hypothesize that it could also happen for the latest addition, the ZX-4R. The medium fairing built on the inline four-cylinder that we tested at the preview launch and expect on our roads very soon, it could thus give rise to a Z 400 RS and we are not the only ones who think so, on the contrary. Young Machine's Japanese colleagues – from whom we take the rendering we show you – see this hypothesis as very probable also because Kawasaki's RS models are gathering unanimous acclaim from the Land of the Rising Sun to the West and from an industrial point of view it wouldn't be a big deal problem. On the contrary, it could give rise to a fascinating naked bike with a classic flavor and a 77 HP inline four-cylinder engine and it would be very interesting indeed even if not unique, at least in Japan. In fact, it also seems that Honda will dust off the CB400 for 2025, who knows. Could Kawasaki arrive before that date? It is not so absurd to think that, if this RS was really in the House's plans, could be revealed as early as 2024 and arrive on our roads next year.

On the other hand, in recent times we cannot help but notice Kawasaki's great dynamism both in the future direction, with electric, hybrid and hydrogen models, and with a careful eye on recovering its heritage. See, for example, the beautiful colors for the forty years of the Ninja.

The hypothesis of a four-cylinder Z 400 RS tickles our imagination and memory a lot. From the legendary Z400FX of the Seventies to the beautiful (and perhaps sinfully not fully understood by us) Zephyr of the Nineties, Kawasaki's history offers enough stylistic cues to legitimize a 400 with an evocative feel. On the other hand, we are also witnessing a rediscovery of this displacement with mainly single or twin-cylinder models and having a four-cylinder already on the assembly line actually seems too good an opportunity for a management as dynamic as that of Kawasaki to let it slip away. What do you say? Would you like to see it made? We… ça va sans dire.