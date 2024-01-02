The income of Mickey Mouse and other works in the public domain allow for greater creative freedom and cultural access. For example, the United States Library of Congress offers a collection of public domain sound recordings for download. Furthermore, events such as Public Domain Game Jam de Techdirt They celebrate the creation of games based on these works.

After almost a century, Mickey Mousethe iconic cartoon character Disney, entered the public domain in the United States as of January 1, 2024. Early versions of the character, seen in “Steamboat Willie” and a silent version of “Plane Crazy”, along with an early version of Minnie Mouse, are now publicly accessible. Despite the existence of complicated protections around Mickeythis release represents a significant milestone for defenders of the public domain.

Notable works that enter the public domain: Duke Law Schoolthrough its Center for the Study of the Public Domainpublished a list of works whose copyright protections expire in United States on January 1, 2024. This list includes sound recordings of 1923 and works in other media published in 1928. Among them are “Lady Chatterley's Lover” by DH Lawrence, “Orlando” by Virginia Woolf, the play “Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn?t Grow Up” by JM Barrie, “The Threepenny Opera” by Bertolt Brecht and “All Quiet on.” the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque, both in original German, and “The Man Who Laughs,” an adaptation by Victor Hugo.

For continuous characters like Mickey Mouse, copyright law is particularly complex. The version of the character that enters the public domain does not include significant design changes made in later works, such as the Mickey of “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” of “Fancy” in 1940. Furthermore, you cannot produce a work that is falsely presented as a production of Disney or as official merchandise, since Mickey Mouse It is also a registered trademark of Disney. The entry of Mickey Mouse and other iconic works into the public domain in 2024 opens new possibilities for creativity and cultural access, although it is accompanied by legal complexity regarding copyright and trademarks.

OB

