Deadpool 3 de Marvel Studios

“Deadpool 3” is without a doubt the most anticipated movie of the year by all superhero movie fans, today we will tell you what is everything we know about it

After a disastrous 2023 for Marvel Studios, both in movies and series, the studio is betting on releasing a single film throughout the year. But this new movie is not just any movie, “Deadpool 3” is a highly anticipated and at the same time very sensitive release for all superhero film fans. The hype, the expectation, the presentation of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe commanded by Disney, the return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, multiversal trips and cameos among many other things are some of the factors that put Marvel in an obligatory position not to fail.

After several modifications to the calendar, a consequence of the actors' and writers' strikes carried out throughout 2023 in Hollywood, “Deadpool 3” had several changes to its release date. Today, the tape remains fixed on July 26 of this year.

Marvel Studios

What surprises will we see in “Deadpool 3”?

By the end of November, the film was already halfway through the filming and editing work. Thus, they should already be in the final stretch of filming for the film. The rain of rumors ranging from a fan-cast of Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine to the singer Taylor Swift with a cameo in the film continues.

Among the most recent rumors, last week there was talk of the participation Walker Scobell as Kidpool in the next MCU movie. Beyond the rumors, He took it upon himself to downplay speculation that he will make a cameo as Kidpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big-screen offering.