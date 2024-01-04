Roberto Palazuelos He said goodbye to his father, Roberto Palazuelos Rosensweitwho died at the age of 83, it was “Black Diamond” himself who confirmed the news and did so through a moving message on his X account, formerly Twitter.

“Thank you dad for giving me life. Today you left with Diosito, you will live in my heart always. I love you. I hope God brings us together again, dad. Rest in peace”.

What did Roberto Palazuelos' father die from?

For approximately three years, Roberto Palazuelos Rosensweit, had a fight against bone cancer, which was diagnosed in an advanced stage. When he received the news, in 2020, of his father's illness, “El Diamante Negro” mentioned that said announcement hit him and his entire family “emotionally very hard.”

Who was Roberto Palazuelos' father?

Roberto Palazuelos Rosenzwig was born on January 25, 1944, in Acapulco, Guerrero. He graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico as a lawyer, and was also a successful businessman.

The one nicknamed “The Tiger” He specialized in real estate issues within his career, and in business, he was president of the Hotel and Motel Association of Acapulco, a port where he received several awards for his work.

In addition, he was a Magistrate and interim President of the Court of Justice of the State of Guerrero.

What was your relationship between father and son like?

Roberto Palazuelos Rosenzweig met the mother of “El Diamante negro” in Acapulco, during a photo shoot, they had a brief relationship and after their son was born, she returned to the United States, so Palazuelos took care of the child.

It is known that Palazuelos' father was very strict with him during his childhood, however, despite this, “El Diamante Negro” recognizes that one of the greatest lessons that his father left him was based on his business career: to understand the value of money.

THAT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions