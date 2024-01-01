You may not know it, but virtually every technological device you see uses a series of components that are meticulously manufactured thanks, in their most initial state, to a series of rare earths.

In reality, when we talk about rare earths, they are not exactly earths. Specifically, it is 17 chemical elements of the periodic table which are commonly used in the manufacture of chips and materials of all kinds, such as in the aerospace industry.

The history of rare earths It is quite curious and today it is not only a very important issue for the technological world, it has become a state issue and an issue that is capable of generating tensions between countries. In essence, if the world runs out of them, we would have to go back to the manufacturing of the 1960s.

What are the rare lands

As I mentioned at the beginning, the name leads to confusion and is totally normal. Rare earths are not earths, they are chemical elements such as scandium and the itrioin addition to 15 other elements of the lanthanide group.

Everyone has studied the periodic table in school, but I don't judge you if you don't remember them. This is the Complete list of elements found within rare earths.

Scandium (Sc) Yttrium (Y) Lanthanum (La) Cerium (Ce) Praseodymium (Pr) Neodymium (Nd) Promethium (Pm) Summary (Sm) Europium (Eu) Gadolinium (Gd) terbium (Tb) Diprosium (Dy) Holmium ( Ho) Erbium (Er) Thullium (Tm) Ytterbium (Yb) Lutetium (Lu)

Where are rare earths used?

The shortest answer is everywhere, even in the most unexpected places. But, of course, it's not all that easy.

Elements like the itrioa soft transition metal, can be found in many alloys to increase the resistance of aluminum or magnesium, it can also be used as a component for filters for some microwave frequencies, in LCD screens or even in LED light bulbs.

Other elements such as scandium is found in airplane fuselagesare used as an alloy with aluminum to improve the recrystallization temperature.

Therefore, from all the screens of mobile phones, tablets, laptops, televisions… to the metal that protects you on a flight, lasers, wind turbines and many other products, they use rare earths that we use every day or are important to our day. a day.

Las rare earth They are also used in what is already becoming the most important product of our era, the batteries. With the growth of electric cars, the demand for batteries has skyrocketed and there is no country that does not want a portion of what is already “the new gasoline”, a key product for the change to electric mobility. vital in ecological transition plans.

China controls 80% of rare earths and Europe searches for deposits on the continent

Rare earths are an issue that touches both the political and monetary aspects. So much so that for some nations it has become a state issue in which to control the deposits in which these elements are found.

According to a 2019 study, it is estimated that 80% of rare earths are found in China. The data is collected by the USGS (United States Geological Survey). China stores at least 44 million tons of rare earths, followed by Vietnam, which has about 22,000 tons, or Brazil, with 21,000 tons.

The US is also an important country in this sector, but the regulations related to the mining of these elements make their extraction much more expensive than, for example, in China or Brazil.

The world looks to Africa in search of rare earths. China already economically controls the mining of some sub-Saharan countries and the European Union has realized that in order not to depend on China, it must improve its relations with some key countries, such as Namibia or Burundi.

Meanwhile, rare earth mining in Europe has received good news, as the European Union promotes its extraction on European soil.

In the report Twinning of the digital and ecological transitions in the new geopolitical context published in 2022 by the European Union, the use of lithium is expected to increase by up to 3,500% by 2050. In addition, the use of cobalt will grow by 330% and up to 35% the use of aluminum and copper.

In Kiruna, Sweden, a huge deposit with nearly a million tonnes of rare earth oxides has been found, the largest in the entire European Union.

Although there are lithium mines throughout Europe, Spain has deposits in Cáceres, on the seabed of the Canary Islands we find the largest deposit of tellurium and Orense is rich in coltan.

In an article in the Industrial Economy Magazine edited by the Ministry of Industry and published by Mª Dolores Algora Weber, from the Francisco de Victoria University, identifies the biggest problems when extracting these minerals from Spanish lands.

For example, In Ciudad Real there are deposits that have rare earthsan area capable of supplying a third of the EU's needs, but the concentration rate is unknown, and even more importantly, the environmental impact would be brutalbecause it is an area with olive crops and there are areas where there are Iberian lynxes and imperial eagles, both in danger of extinction.

The economic benefit for the area, very unpopulated and with high unemployment rates, is put into context against the environmental impact.