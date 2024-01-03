Óscar will have to go through Pasapalabra's Blue Chair again… but there is no one who can beat Moisés! The Riojan continues to go strong, even when it seems that he is going to have a weak day in El Rosco. However, when everything pointed to defeat, he has achieved one of his most vibrant comebacks.

The duel has been, as usual, very even during the first round. Despite Óscar's small advantages, the two have completed it with 18 correct answers, and the test has become red hot for the outcome. So, the Madrid native has signed a turn of four responses that seemed decisive. With 22 letters in green and no errors, he has decided to stand.

Moisés, with 19 hits, went for a comeback that was complicated when he made a striking error in the R. He did not hear the question correctly and said “curl” when looking for “swirl.”

However, the Riojan responded with a feat: he had to reach 23 and he did that in such a frenetic manner that Óscar ended up applauding him. Relive it in the video!

There is no one who coughs for Moisés…, although precisely because of the cough, Oscar had the worst time during the Una de Cuatro. The contestant tried to hide it but the discomfort that was causing him ended up being very evident.

It even ended with tears in his eyes. However, not even that setback could stop him and he played until the time was up.