Ariadna Montiel, Secretary of Welfare, highlighted that starting in 2024, Older adults will receive 6 thousand pesos every two months.

In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Tuesday in Tabasco, Ariadna Montiel indicated that The payment begins on Wednesday, January 3, to 12 million 101 thousand older adults, with a social investment of 465 thousand 48 million pesos for this year.

“The commitment to increase 25% annually starting in 2021 has been fulfilled,” The head of Welfare highlighted that every year there will be a larger budget for social programs.

Montiel recalled that until January 26, older adults will be receiving their pensions with the Banco del Bienestar card. and asked to come on the corresponding day.

He added that for February the two-month periods March-April and May-June will be dispersed, due to the electoral ban.

Pension for people with disabilities

Regarding the pension for people with disabilities, Ariadna Montiel pointed out that in During the January-February two-month period, it will be delivered to one million 482 thousand beneficiaries, mainly girls and boys, and young people under 30 years of age.

The individual amount for people with disabilities, said the Secretary of Welfare, is 3,100 pesos.

