This Wednesday, the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador released important information about the Welfare Pension.

The first is that a double payment will be made this 2024 thanks to the election days. Meanwhile he first bimonthly payment will begin immediately.

The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel, revealed that the first payment, corresponding to the January and February two-month period, will begin to be distributed starting this Wednesday, January 3.

The official added that, due to electoral restrictions, the payments corresponding to the March-April and May-June two-month periods will be delivered in a single payment.

The payment schedule for the first two months, which takes the first letter of the last name as a reference, looks like this:

The first and second week of the month Beneficiaries whose last names begin with the letters will receive their money:

A: Wednesday, January 3 B: Thursday, January 4 C: Friday, January 5. C: Monday, January 8 D, E, F: Tuesday, January 9 G: Wednesday, January 10 G: Thursday, January 11 H, I, J, K: Friday, January 12

While in the third and fourth week of January Seniors may receive their money according to the following letters:

L: Monday, January 15 M: Tuesday, January 16 M: Wednesday, January 17 M, Ñ, W: Thursday, January 18 P, Q: Friday, January 19 R: Monday, January 22 R: Tuesday, January 23 S: Wednesday, January 24 T, U: Thursday, January 25 V, W, X, Y, Z: Friday, January 26.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Welfare Secretariat

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions