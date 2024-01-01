Suara.com – The new year 2024 brings a breath of fresh air for users of non-subsidized diesel fuel (BBM) in Indonesia. At the beginning of this year, there was a price reduction which could provide relief for consumers.

This price adjustment does not only apply to Pertamina products, but also includes other brands such as Shell and British Petroleum (BP). The following is a reduction in the price of non-subsidized diesel fuel from several leading brands in the country.

Reducing the price of non-subsidized diesel fuel

1. Pertamina Dexlite (CN 51)

Pertamina Dexlite, with Cetane Number (CN) 51, experienced a price reduction of IDR 1,000 per liter. Previously priced at IDR 15,550 per liter, now the price is IDR 14,550 per liter.

2. Pertamina Dex (CN 53)

Pertamina Dex with Cetane Number (CN) 53 dropped in price by IDR 1,100 per liter. The price, which was originally IDR 16,200 per liter, is now IDR 15,100 per liter.

3. Shell V-Power Diesel (CN 51)

Shell V-Power Diesel, which has a Cetane Number (CN) 51, also saw its price drop. From the previous price of IDR 16,330 per liter, it has now fallen to IDR 15,190 per liter.

4. BP Diesel (Cetane Number 53)

BP Diesel, which has Cetane Number 53, experienced a price reduction of IDR 1,025 per liter. The price, which was originally IDR 15,665 per liter, is now IDR 14,640 per liter.

This reduction in the price of non-subsidized diesel fuel certainly provides benefits for owners of diesel-engined vehicles and industries that rely on diesel as the main energy source.

Along with this price change, it is hoped that it can make a positive contribution in reducing the burden of transportation and production costs. Enjoy the new, more affordable prices and hopefully have a positive impact on the Indonesian people.