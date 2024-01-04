According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, a nutritionist warned against these systems because they risk negatively affecting the metabolism process, which occurs when the body converts foods and drinks into energy, and stores any excess energy in the form of fat.

Your metabolism is affected by many things, including diet, exercise, and hormones, and crash diets affect all of these components.

A significant reduction in calories prompts the body to conserve energy by slowing metabolism, and this adaptive response can continue even after returning to eating regularly, making weight regain more likely.

This may make sense why about 80 percent of diets fail, as the person eventually regains all the weight they lost, or even gains more weight than they lost.

Studies show that cutting calories can also lead to increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

The expert explains that “high cortisol levels can contribute to weight gain, especially around the abdominal area.”

“When we go on very low-calorie diets, our body learns how to conserve energy,” explains nutritionist Christine Stavridis. “When we return to normal or high-calorie intake at a later stage, our bodies can store more fat than usual as a precaution.”

At the same time, these diets can disrupt your hunger hormones.

Studies indicate that rapid weight loss can affect hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, which are responsible for hunger and appetite.

Some research has shown that these changes to your metabolism can last for years.

However, low-calorie diets have been shown to benefit some people.

One 2011 study found that low-calorie diets may help people with type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Newcastle University found that 60 percent of participants who ate 600 calories a day for eight people got rid of type 2 diabetes.