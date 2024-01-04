The Epiphany is approaching and, with it, a clear change in the weather conditions in Italy: an intense disturbance is about to reach our peninsula, giving rise to a cyclonic vortex which promises a weekend and a decidedly eventful and colder return from the Christmas holidays. Here's what the weather has in store for us for the next few days.

Epiphany Vortex: weather turning point, with rain, snow and strong winds

The day of the Epiphany (Saturday 6 January) will be characterized by the passage of an intense disturbance which will reach Italy on 5 January. The disturbed system will give rise to a deep cyclonic vortexcausing widespread bad weather and very strong winds. Gusts could reach 100 km/h in the most exposed areas. After days of relatively calm weather the Alps will finally see the return of nevewith heavy snowfalls expected especially between Friday 5th and Saturday 6th.

The cyclonic vortex will also influence the day of Sunday 7 January, with disturbed weather conditions in much of the country. Its center will gradually move southeast, triggering cold northerly winds which will determine a strong and widespread cooling. In fact, temperatures will drop significantly below average seasonal, creating a mid-winter climate, especially in the North and central Adriatic regions.

The rains will concentrate on Sunday south of the Po, with insistent and abundant phenomena especially in Emilia Romagna, in the lower Tyrrhenian Sea and in Sicily (southwest side).

Rain, snow and strong winds: the weather forecast for the week of return

At the beginning of the week, the trend will see an increase in cold, with the possibility of snow even at low altitudes. Monday 8 January, scattered rain is still expected in the South and on the Islands, with showers and isolated thunderstorms especially in Tyrrhenian Calabria and northern Sicily. Few phenomena in the middle Adriatic, with some snowflakes even below 1000 metres. The wind will remain an important element, with a strong Mistral in Sardinia and in the Strait of Sicilyand the Bora extended up to the north of Puglia, causing further cooling in the middle and upper Adriatic.

Between Tuesday 9th and Wednesday 10th, new opportunities for precipitation are expected in the Center-South and on the Islands, albeit weak and isolated. In the internal areas of the Center, they could occur patches of snow at hilly levels. According to current projections, some very weak phenomena also seem possible between Valle d'Aosta, west and north of Piedmont and north-west of Lombardy, with snow possible up to rather low altitudes.

