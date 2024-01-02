Suara.com – PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir met with prospective naturalized Indonesian National Team player Thom Haye. Erick uploaded the meeting on his personal Instagram, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

As is known, Thom Haye, who plays as a defensive midfielder, has Indonesian blood from his grandfather who came from Solo and his grandmother who came from Sulawesi.

Thom Haye Visiting Indonesia in December 2023. (pssi.org)

“Dinner with Thom Haye who has just enjoyed the new year in Indonesia. Nice to hear Thom's commitment and high enthusiasm for jointly advancing Indonesian football,” wrote PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir in a social media upload.

“Bismillah, Thom will soon be able to defend the Red and White. Is it appropriate for Thom to wear batik?” wrote Erick Thohir, who is also Minister of BUMN.

The 28 year old player has appeared regularly with SC Heerenveen since joining in January 2022.

This season, the player who graduated from the AZ Alkmaar academy has made 13 appearances with SC Heerenveen in the Dutch League. Thom Haye has so far scored two goals and one assist.

Previously, Member of the Executive Committee (Exco) of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Endri Erawan said that the candidate for naturalization of the Indonesian National Team, Thom Haye, processed the naturalization files at the end of last December.