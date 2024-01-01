What will we see to go into production from 2024? We list the revelations for you for 2024.

Happy new year! After we have recovered from the New Year's Eve madness, it is time for what has already become a kind of tradition. We dust off our crystal ball again and take a look into the (near) future. As in 2021, 2022 and 2023, we list the revelations of cars that will soon see the light of day, expected in 2024.

Prediction

Which should be a little disclaimer by now: this is a prediction based on everything we know so far. It sometimes happens, like last year (and before), that a reveal seems to be imminent, but is delayed or takes a while. However, our predictions were previously quite correct, so take advantage of them. Or not. Without further ado, as they say, the revelations of 2024:

Alpine A290

Yes, this is one of those cars that requires us to adjust our crystal ball. It seemed that Renault would unveil the new 5 E-Tech in the autumn of 2023. Gradually, more and more information about the car is being provided, including that the unveiling will now definitely take place in the spring of 2024. That is why we are treating the car again, but in the nice version that has also been confirmed. The Alpine A290, a 'hot' Alpine version of the Renault 5 E-Tech. No date has been mentioned for this yet, but if the basis is there it shouldn't take long.

Audi A5 (B10)

Two years ago we dared to say that the successor to the Audi A4 (B9) was in the offing for 2022. Not. It seems that the time has finally come for 2024. We have the feeling that technically not much will change: the platform will remain the same, the engines will correspond to what we see, for example, in the new VW Passat and Skoda Superb.

The upcoming Audi A5 Avant near the 'Ring, spotted by @spotcrewda on Autoblog Spots.

A semantic change (literally) is that Audi will stick the name A5 on what we now know as the A4. So both the sedan, the Avant and any coupe are all called A5 from the B10 generation onwards. The same applies to the (R)S5, which we expect not too long after the unveiling of the A5. The A4 name will return as A4 e-tron on a fully electric model: Audi will use even numbers for their EV lineup and odd numbers for the ICE models.

BMW M5 (a Touring!!) (G90/G91)

With the unveiling of the BMW 5 Series (G60), two predictable unveilings are coming in 2024. The Touring (G61) and the M5 (G90). We can be brief about the Touring: it will be everything we know from the 5 Series, but with a dormer window. The M5 becomes more interesting: the V8 remains, but is coupled to an electric motor to achieve the same powertrain as the XM. Even better: BMW has confirmed that there will be an M5 Touring (G91)! Lots to look forward to in 2024 on the 5 Series front, then.

The new BMW M5 Touring near the 'Ring, spotted by @larsmolema12345 on Autoblog Spots.

Ferrari 'F80'

Ferrari is notoriously not very vocal about upcoming models, preferring to let the model speak for itself as soon as it is revealed. Yet fanatical spotters and/or insiders sometimes manage to provide some information for the future. It seems that the bloodline of the ultimate Ferrari (288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari) will get a sixth chapter, perhaps as early as 2024. We will give it the internal name F80 for convenience (F40, F50, Enzo was technically F60 and LaFerrari F70), for the drive we bet that the V12 can roar one last time. With hybrid drive.

Lamborghini Huracán successor

Last year we finally knew that the Aventador will get a successor in 2023, now it is the turn of the little brother Lamborghini Huracán. 2024 could be optimistic, but they are busy working on it. It could also take a while, as Lamborghini is still getting rid of the last copies of the previous Huracán. The engine could be a hybrid version of the current V10, just like the Revuelto, but a smaller engine (V8 or perhaps even V6) with hybrid power is also not unthinkable.

Lancia Ypsilon

Yes, we know that the new Lancia Ypsilon will be quite hot in terms of unveilings in 2024. Expect a somewhat eccentric version of the Opel Corsa. We mainly include the Ypsilon here because we would like to see Lancia building cars again. Then the brand can make money with the Ypsilon while working on nice cars. What we already know about the thing, as mentioned, is the basis borrowed from the Corsa and Peugeot 208, where their electric versions will also play a role in the Ypsilon.

Mercedes EQG (W465(?))

It's time: Mercedes will provide the G-Class with a successor. At least, it will probably once again be a shipping container model. But with electric drive. Just like other off-road EVs, this car wants to show the fun sides of electric motors, including the ability to turn around your axis like the Hummer EV and Rivian.

Mercedes-AMG E63 (W214)

The BMW M5 immediately gets a formidable competitor: the AMG version of the E-Class (W214). In terms of spicy specs and a thicker appearance, this will not be a surprise, we are especially curious about which engine Mercedes will choose. The smaller C63 officially no longer has a V8 and the rumor that it would return has been debunked. There is still a glimmer of hope that Mercedes will spoon the E-Performance drivetrain from the GT63 S into the E63 and keep its V8. Mercedes seems to be skipping the intermediate step, a six-in-line PHEV (and there is a six-in-line in the new CLE 53). In short: a four-cylinder is expected, a six-cylinder is logical, a V8 is unlikely. What will it be?

Porsche 911 facelift (992.2)

The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is on track to become the best generation 911 ever. There is a nice distinction between all variants, the GT3 (RS) can keep its brilliant 4.0 with 9,000 rpm redline and specials such as the S/T, Sport Classic and Dakar are quite unique to the 992. Porsche is going to renew the 911 and that could happen as early as 2024. This will not mean much for the Carrera, Turbo and GT3, except slightly better figures and a mildly improved appearance. However, just like the 997.2 and the 991.2, this will be the phase of the generation where the GT2 RS makes its debut. Yes, it will be more intense than the GT3 RS. A twin-turbo engine with at least 700 hp, active camber adjustment and hybrid drive: the GT2 RS will be one of the special revelations that we could see from 2024.

Porsche 911 test car at the Großglockner, spotted by @sanderz28 on Autoblog Spots.

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche has only released one generation of Macan (95B). That feels like forever since we first saw it, which relatively speaking it is (2014). Ten years later, the second generation of the Cayenne's little brother finally arrives. At least, the original will also be refreshed once and a new Macan EV will also be introduced. This car should take everything that the Taycan showed, but as a more practical SUV.

Porsche Macan EV almost uncamouflaged in Stuttgart, spotted by @rubentb on Autoblog Spots

Toyota Supra GRMN (A90)

You wouldn't say it, but there are signs that the Toyota GR Supra (A90) is at the end of its life. Toyota has been planning an ultimate version of the Supra for some time, which, with today's knowledge, could become a swing-out version. Fortunately, the brand is still going all out for the GR Supra. The top version could be called 'GRMN' (Gazoo Racing: Masters of the Nürburgring), a name that Toyota wanted to save for their most intense projects. In terms of powertrain, Toyota is replacing the 'mild' six-in-line (B58B30) of the Z4 for the S58B30 of the BMW M4. Rumor has it that the specs could even resemble those of the M4 CSL, with 550 hp for the Supra.

Volkswagen Golf facelift (Mk. “8.5”)

The last revelation for 2024 that we are curious about is the Volkswagen Golf. There is already a teaser for what we can expect in terms of appearance, in terms of drivetrain it is expected that hybrid will play a major(er) role. This also applies to the GTI and R, which unfortunately have to hand in their manual gearbox. Why we are especially curious about the Golf '8.5' is because the facelift of the VII was actually perfect, so if that applies to the VIII, you have another excellent mid-range car from VW.

