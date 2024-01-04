The LK-99 superconductor finally left us with honey on our lips. Surely many of the people who are reading this article will remember that at the end of July 2023 there was very shocking news: South Korean researchers claimed to have found a lead apatite structure doped with copper that acquired superconductivity with a critical temperature equal to or greater than 400 kelvin (127 ºC) and ambient pressure.

At that moment that news spread like wildfire. And the applications of superconductors are numerous. We can find them in experimental nuclear fusion reactors, in magnetic levitation trains, in nuclear magnetic resonance machines or in particle accelerators, among other cutting-edge devices. When a material acquires the property of superconductivity, it is able to conduct electric current without resistance and without any type of energy loss.

It sounds very good, but there is a problem: for this property to emerge it is necessary to subject the candidate material to an extremely low critical temperature. The coils that are part of the magnetic motor of the experimental nuclear fusion reactor JT-60SA, which is located in Naka (Japan), have been successfully cooled in the first tests to reach 4.8 kelvin (-268 ºC). And the niobium and tin (or niobium and titanium) magnets of ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) will have to be cooled with supercritical helium to acquire the desired superconductivity.

This candidate looks good, but there are still some loose ends

In August of last year, just a month after the LK-99 superconductor saw the light, a bucket of cold water was poured on all of us who were eagerly following its trail. Numerous laboratories spread across the planet were trying to replicate the experiment that the South Korean researchers had carried out. Two of them were the prestigious Argonne National Laboratory, in the United States, and the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, in China. And finally none of them corroborated the experiment of Sukbae Lee, Ji-Hoon Kim and Young-Wan Kwon, the South Korean scientists.

This derivative of LK-99 presumably acquires superconductivity at 250 kelvin and ambient pressure.

Despite this setback, some scientific institutions continued to explore this promising line of research. The United States Office of Naval Research provided a grant of $100,000 to a scientific team from Chapman University (USA) with the purpose of financing research in superconducting elements at room temperature. However, the most promising result has just come to light in China. And two of the laboratories that have been trying to replicate the South Korean scientists' experiment for several months seem to have been successful.

It is still too early to accept its results. It must still necessarily be replicated by other scientific institutions, although at the moment it appears to have been carried out successfully by two different laboratories in China. A priori it is a clear sign that tells us that it is worth taking it seriously. In any case, these Chinese scientists have chosen to be cautious in the scientific article in which they have released their result. Presumably what they have achieved is to obtain a material that acquires superconductivity at a temperature of 250 kelvin (-23.15 ºC) and ambient pressure. These are precisely the qualities that a superconductor must have at room temperature.

This is not the first material to acquire superconductivity in the 250 kelvin orbit. However, it is the first to do so under environmental pressure. And there is no doubt that this feature makes the difference. As I mentioned a few lines above, these Chinese researchers They have preferred to remain cautious when speaking in his article about “the presumed emergence of superconductivity.” Under these circumstances we cannot consider his conclusions definitive until his experiment is replicated and supported by other scientific laboratories under the same environmental conditions.

This promising derivative of LK-99 relies on a lead apatite structure doped with copper and sulfur

In any case, there is a very important difference between the LK-99 originally proposed by South Korean researchers and the variant that these Chinese scientists have developed: the latter material relies on a lead apatite structure doped with copper and sulfur. This last chemical element was not present in the original LK-99 and is presumably to some extent responsible for its peculiar physicochemical properties. Interesting, right?

We'll see what happens in the end, but we'll likely have more information at the beginning of next March during the celebration of the American Physical Society's March Meeting 2024, one of the most important physics conferences in the world. We will continue telling you.

Cover image: Julien Bobroff, Frederic Bouquet, Jeffrey Quilliam, LPS, CC BY-SA 3.0

More information: arXiv | Christian Keil

