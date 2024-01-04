We are used to war between operators, generally taking form as a price war and tariff counterprogramming to try to steal customers within a concept of competition in the same sector. However, sometimes the disputes go further and end in a complaint, as has happened between MásMóvil and Lowi.

Autocontrol, the independent regulatory body for the advertising industry in Spain, has ruled in favor of the yellow operator in a dispute it has had with Lowi, Vodafone's secondary operator. The reason? These apparently They copied your advertising strategy.

Similarities in advertising

MásMóvil chose to report Lowi to Autocontrol after the publication of an advertising spot against an advertisement for which Vodafone Spain is responsible. Subsequently, the red operator filed an appeal against the initial resolution, which was dismissed by Autocontrol in its Resolution of December 22, 2023 which, therefore, confirmed the ruling of the regulatory body and the victory of the yellows.

Above these lines you can see the spot about which the controversy arose. Under the title “Back to simple”, Vodafone's low-cost operator highlights the fact of having a simple system in which “with a simple click you do everything.” To do this, use as a comparison a fancy dish of “kimchi spherification.” [un plato coreano basado en col fermentada] with essence of red chipped smoke tears”, coming to the conclusion that something as simple as a fried egg is better.

Well, according to the allegations made by the yellow operator against Autocontrol, this represents a plagiarism of your business strategy. Specifically, those advertisements starring Antonio Resines in which you see something very ornate and little by little you get to the essence of what it is. They usually end with “At MásMóvil we have removed everything that does not interest you, so that you pay only for what you need”, referring to how much decoration is what makes the price grow.

Ruling in favor of MásMóvil against Lowi

In both cases, the concept of simplification seems obviousalthough in one he talks about simple things sold as more than they are and in another precisely about the value of having something simple and uncomplicated.

The reason, beyond the degree of similarity in the underlying concept, seemed to be given to Lowi, since he argued that it carries using the motto “Life is better when it's simple” since 2014, when this second Vodafone brand was established in Spain. However, for Autocontrol they have taken advantage of the originality of the MásMóvil concept.