'Tetris' is a legendary game. Whether we have played it or not, we cannot deny that almost everyone knows him. Whether through first-hand experience or derivative works such as the Apple TV+ film that tells the story – and the challenges – of its creation in the former Soviet Union.

It's been 34 years since 'Tetris' was released for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and during all this time players have taken the title to limits that not even the developers themselves imagined, opening up a vast range of possibilities about what it means to “have fun.” ”.

When you “finish” a game that was not designed to be finished

'Tetris' is something very particular. Unlike many games we know today, this proposal does not have a story mode, levels or rewards in the traditional sense that allow us to reach a point at which we have completely gone. The game mechanics are very different.

We rotate the pieces as they fall with the goal of forming complete horizontal lines without disappearing white spaces. If we manage to form several lines at once we will get more points, something great to level up, but the most important thing is not to run out of space.

If we run out of space, we simply lose because we have lost the possibility of accommodating new pieces and keep moving forward. On the other hand, if we continue accumulating points and leveling up, the pieces will fall faster and faster until level 29, a limit imposed in the game's programming.





Players probably thought that no player would reach level 30, so the game stops increasing speed. However, it is possible to continue playing, even if some errors occur along the way, such as the incorrect display of some elements, which makes the experience difficult.

Despite this, the community of players of this classic has been improving itself time and time again until reaching extremely high levels. To do this, they have resorted to techniques known as “rolling” or “hyper tapping” to press the buttons quickly enough, which has allowed new challenges to be established.

Players now seek to lock the game with the highest number of lines and level. Well, a 13-year-old boy known in the world of classic 'Tetris' competition as Blue Scuti has achieved the unthinkable: he has blocked the game with the “screen of death” at level 157 with a total of 1,510 lines .

No other human had reached such a milestone with the game, so the boy has won the applause and the admiration of the community to which it belongs. As we can see in a video, the young man used the “rolling” technique to achieve this. In E92, after playing for more than 30 minutes, the child continues to move forward and does not know what exactly will happen.

A couple of levels up, Blue Scuti makes a masterful move, completes a line, and the game freezes. “Oh my God! Yes! I'm going to faint,” says the young man after reaching a milestone that no one had been able to experience in more than three decades and breaking records for overall score, level achieved and total number of lines in the game.

Images: YouTube Blue Scuti Screenshots

In Xataka: 'Tetris' lives, the fight continues: how a Spanish fan of retro video games organizes classic championships