It's official now. The Samsung Galaxy S24 already has a presentation date. This 2024 will arrive a little earlier than what we used to be used to: there are just two weeks left to meet the star family of the Korean giant. Samsung calls us next Wednesday January 17 to find out (predictably) the three models that will make up the S24 family.

In a teaser video published by Samsung itself, the company makes it clear to us what the focus of the event will be: artificial intelligence. Samsung tells us about “Galaxy AI”, a new era that would mark a before and after in the software of its devices.

An a priori strategy similar (or even more ambitious) than that of Google with its Pixel 8 Pro, in which there is some integration with Google Bard. The Galaxy S24 will be the first to integrate Samsung's new AI, an a priori model of its own, focused on functions such as photography and improving the user experience itself.

For the rest, the leaks tell us about a titanium finish, an improved 200 megapixel camera and a flat screen in the Ultra model that would finally say goodbye to the curves that have been accompanying the flagship models of this family for so many years.

The presentation can be seen online on January 17 at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. From now on, you can register on their website to obtain a discount of 120 euros on the new terminals, as well as sign up for a draw for the Paris Olympic Games.

Image | Samsung

