“People told me I was crazy.” With these words, Joe Kiani recalls in an interview with The Wall Street Journal the reaction of those close to him and strangers to the news that his company just sued Apple. Masimo, a medical equipment manufacturer with a market capitalization well under $10 billion, had decided to take on the empire of the most valuable and influential corporation in the world.

The legal dispute between Apple and Masimo began in 2020. The latter accused the Cupertino firm of stealing trade secrets, hiring several of its former employees and improperly using some of its technologies. A dozen patents were mentioned in the lawsuit, including those covering methods of measuring blood oxygen levels and monitoring heart rate using combined lights on the wrist.

A battle that has been going on for years (and that can take a long time to come to an end)

As we mentioned in a previous article, the Apple Watch manufacturer had long ago hired Marcelo Lamego, who had served as Masimo's CTO. This man is mentioned in court documents as one of the channels used by Apple to receive confidential information. According to the plaintiff, Lamego had “unrestricted access” to confidential technical information about its technological developments.

Despite the apparent forcefulness of Masimo's arguments, following the dynamics of American justice, the case did not obtain a unanimous verdict from the jury, which led the judge to declare the case null. As a result, Masimo lost the possibility of receiving $1.8 billion in compensation for the alleged theft of trade secrets, a reduced sum compared to the $3.1 billion initially requested.

At this point in history, Masimo had already invested millions of dollars in the court battle and had opened another front at the International Trade Commission (ITC) for his blood oxygen measurement technology. The hope was that this US authority would manage to veto the import and sale of the Apple Watch throughout the national territory.





Masimo Freedom, Masimo's most advanced watch

Meanwhile, Apple was defending itself in court. Not only did he deny Masimo's accusations, but he accused the company of copying his technology and suing him to favor his own watch. In October 2022, the firm led by Tim Cook countersued Masimo shortly after the medical device manufacturer launched its first smartwatch, the W1, on the market.

The scenario at that time did not seem too hopeful for Masimo, but the firm founded and directed by Kiani had already won other court fights. In 2006, after seven years of litigation, he prevailed against Nellcor in a patent infringement dispute. A decade later, in 2016, he scored another victory against Royal Philips.

But things changed in October this year, when the ITC ruled in favor of Masimo. The US agency concluded that Apple infringed patents related to blood oxygen measurement and ordered a ban on the import of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, something that also impacted its sales.

Masimo's tailwinds did not last long. Apple quickly appealed the ITC's decision, and a court granted an emergency motion to vacate the measure. Although Apple failed to sell its flagship watches in part of the christmas campaignwas later able to resume sales of them, at least temporarily.

Now it is difficult to predict what the outcome of the court battle will be, but Kiani is convinced of taking this story to the end, even if this means financially harming the company. Masimo has spent almost $100 million in his fight against the technology giant, but he is hopeful that things will change in his favor.

The executive notes that he is seeking to reach an agreement in which Apple pays for Masimo's technology (presumably under a licensing scheme) and changes the way it relates to smaller companies. “Nobody stands up to them“, he assures, adding that if he can make them change that, it will have a positive impact on the world.

Images: Apple | Masimo

In Xataka: Apple prepares its “Apple GPT” and does so with a big difference: that it runs directly on the iPhone