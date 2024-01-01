Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had some shocking scenes. Now we know that Mordo was going to face the Scarlet Witch

Several concept art have been leaked on social networks of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. The images reveal a deleted scene in which Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Mordo faced off against the Scarlet Witch on Earth-616.

When Strange and America Chávez (Xochitl Gómez) escape the Scarlet Witch by traveling through the multiverse and land on Earth-838, the pair encounter that reality's Master Mordo, who is also a member of the Illuminati. Before Mordo welcomes them and then drugs them. Strange mentions to Chavez what his relationship with the Mordo variant of Earth-616 had been like and his crusade to eliminate the sorcerers. In the audio commentary for the digital release of the Doctor Strange sequel, director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron reveal that a scene with Mordo from Earth-616 was cut. Originally, it was going to be the film's opening scene, which would have shown the original Mordo confronting Wanda, who would have decapitated him and presented her head to Strange in a later scene.

Now Doctor Strange Updates On Twitter he shared some concept art from the film showing what the deleted scene between Mordo and the Scarlet Witch would have been like, referred to by Sam Raimi and Michael Waldron, which shows Mordo's visit to Wanda in the middle of her hell corrupted by Dark Hold.

This was the scene

Concept art of the Mordo vs. Scarlet Witch confrontation in #MultiverseOfMadness The scene would’ve shown Wanda “killing him by cutting his head off” with her presenting his head to Doctor Strange at a later point in the film. pic.twitter.com/Tv2k6U8iWN — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) July 8, 2022

Eventually the scene was replaced with Defender Strange and America Chavez being chased by a demon in the space between universes, setting up the fast pace of the film. The scene in which Mordo and Wanda faced off would have disrupted this pacing while removing any tension and uncertainty during Strange's subsequent visit to Wanda. Still, it arguably makes sense to pick up where the first Doctor Strange left off and immediately set up Wanda as the villain before he presented Mordo's head to Strange. However, killing Mordo of Earth-616 would have prevented him from appearing in future Doctor Strange films.

Mordo is both a recurring character and a crucial antagonist in the pages of Marvel Comics. As shocking as it would have been to see Scarlet Witch slaughter a notable character at the beginning of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ejiofor has much more to offer the MCU as Mordo in Doctor Strange 3 or other films or series. Luckily, fans now have the best of both worlds, as the concept art above gives audiences a pretty good idea of ​​what that deleted scene would have looked like.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness is now available on Disney +.

