Watching television via antenna, as it has been done traditionally, the truth is that your days may be numbered. It is true that with the obligation to put the TDT an HD From February 2024, the situation may change. But if you are tired of watching TV as always with poor quality, there is an alternative that you will like: see the internet television. And the best of all is that there are several alternatives.

Watching DTT with low quality is no longer a problem. And all because there are different options that help you watch TV in high definition. Specifically, the operators' TV platforms. There are companies like Orange, Vodafone, Movistar, among others, they have their own television service. Therefore, if you have a fiber + mobile + TV or similar rate, you will have access to its catalog through applications or from a web browser.

In this way, you can not only watch television in high quality, but additional functions are added such as recording or viewing the contents of the last 7 days. And it's much easier when you have a decoder from an operator. With this you will be able to enjoy DTT in better quality and leave aside the classic antenna for Digital Terrestrial Television forever.

Which is better option

DTT over the Internet is a reality. And the good thing is that there are several options. One of them is to go to the operator TV platforms such as Movistar, Orange, Vodafone… However, it is not the only way we have right now to put aside the classic way of watching television.

Another clear example is that the own DTT channels They broadcast live over the Internet, from their official websites. So it is as easy as going directly to their respective websites and watching the channel you want. In addition to this, there are Applications that make it even easier for you, as is the case of:

Tivify.

TDTChannels.

RTVE Play: La 1, La 2, Clan, etc.

ATRESPlayer: Atresmedia channels such as Antena 3, Neox, etc.

For what: Mediaset channels such as Telecinco, Cuatro, etc.

What you should take into account

To know which one looks better, you have to take into account some technical aspects of DTT. For example, there is the fact of the bandwidth limitation in the channels that are given in DTT, in this case, Digital Terrestrial Television uses 8 MHz channels. And the normal thing is that between 3 and 6 channels are broadcast in SD or HD. It is also common for them to use a bitrate of approximately 4.5 Mbps if they are HD channels or between 3.5 and 4 Mbps if they are SD. So far everything is clear in the case of normal TV.

On the part of Internet television, we give you the example of Movistar, Orange y Vodafone. Three operators that give us better quality with some 12 or 13 Mbps bitrates for HD channels approximately. If this point is taken into account, it is clear that DTT via the Internet has superior image quality.

Advantages and disadvantages

If you still have doubts about whether it is a good idea to watch TV over the Internet, there are always a series of points for and against that can be brought up. This way, you can decide more objectively which is the best option:

A favor

The image quality online is better.

There are several alternatives to watch DTT online. Watch channels without antenna. Play old content, record channels, etc.

Against

You need one stable internet connection. It is better to have a decoder and you need to have more than enough Internet signal to avoid interruptions.