There is a new streaming platform in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery! It seems that HBO Max's plans are to bring together as many digital services as possible.

Warner has bought a new streaming platform. Discovery's company has taken a big step by acquiring BluTV, a subscription video streaming platform in Turkey. This move is the result of a previous partnership that began in 2021 when Discovery+ launched on BluTV, with an investment that made Discovery Inc. a 35% shareholder of BluTV.

BluTV, started in 2016 in Turkey and subsequently expanded to the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region in 2018, offers a wide range of original Turkish content, domestic series and movies, as well as international productions, including Hollywood shows and movies . It is presented in Warner Bros. Discovery as a service with more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content and live channels.

This acquisition was officially announced by Warner Bros. Discovery and has been considered a significant step in its expansion strategy in Turkey. The service had already added channels such as Discovery Channel, TLC, DMAX and ID, as well as content from HBO and children's channels from Cartoon Network to BluTV over the years.

The content update that BluTV will offer on HBO Max

Jamie Cooke, CEO of CEE, Middle East and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, said this acquisition is crucial as it integrates Turkey's first local video streaming service into its portfolio. He highlighted the combination of popular Turkish content with Warner Bros. Discovery's best international series and programs, ensuring an attractive and relevant offering for local audiences. Furthermore, this move expands the global reach of Turkish content, which is expected to have a positive impact in terms of success and relevance locally and globally.

Although no specific financial details have been revealed, this move signals a clear strategy to expand access to its content and establish a stronger presence in the video streaming market in Turkey. With BluTV as part of its portfolio, Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to strengthen its presence and offer a more engaging viewing experience for Turkish audiences.

