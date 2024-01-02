Suara.com – In order to maintain transaction security, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) customers are advised to periodically change their ATM PIN.

Changing your BRI ATM PIN regularly is an effort to maintain ATM card security. Find out how to change your BRI ATM PIN easily.

Apart from being able to do this at branch offices, customers can also change their BRI ATM PIN at ATM machines. This method is more practical and faster because customers don't need to queue.

How to Change BRI ATM PIN

Following are the steps to change your BRI ATM PIN at the nearest BRI ATM machine:

Go to the nearest BRI ATM machine. Insert your ATM card with the chip on top. Select the language (Indonesian or English). Enter your old PIN. Select More Menu > Change PIN. Enter your old PIN. Enter your new PIN (six digits ).Re-enter your new PIN.Press Enter.

After that, the ATM machine will issue a receipt stating that the ATM PIN change was successful. Save the receipt as evidence.

Tips for Maintaining BRI ATM Card Security

Apart from the steps to change the BRI ATM PIN above, customers also need to pay attention to the following things to maintain ATM card security:

Never give your ATM PIN to someone else. Don't write your ATM PIN where other people can easily see it. Use a new PIN that is strong and not easy to guess, for example a combination of letters and numbers.

By following the steps above, you can change your BRI ATM PIN practically and safely.