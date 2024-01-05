loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin promises citizenship to foreigners who join the military. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin issued a decree allowing foreign citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship for themselves and their families.

The order said that people who had signed contracts during what Moscow called a “special military operation” in Ukraine could apply to obtain Russian passports for themselves and their spouses, children and parents. They must provide documents showing that they registered for at least one year.

Those eligible include people who have signed contracts with the regular armed forces or other “military formations” – a description that could be applied to groups such as the Wagner mercenary organization.

According to Reuters, the move appears aimed at creating additional incentives for foreigners with military experience to apply to join the Russian military.

Moscow does not publish data on the number of foreigners fighting on its side in Ukraine. However, Reuters has reported previously on Cubans who enlisted in the military in exchange for bonuses equivalent to more than 100 times the average Cuban monthly salary, and three Africans recruited by Wagner, two of whom died in action.

A declassified US intelligence report assessed that the war in Ukraine had left 315,000 Russian troops dead and wounded, or nearly 90% of the number of personnel Russia had when the conflict began, a source familiar with the intelligence told Reuters last month.

Russia deployed an additional 300,000 troops in September 2022 in its first mobilization since the Second World War. There is persistent speculation that they will repeat the unpopular move, perhaps after the next presidential election in March in which Putin will serve a new six-year term.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said no further mobilization is needed, as hundreds of thousands of men signed voluntary contracts last year to become professional soldiers.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has disclosed the number of their losses in the 22-month war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month that his military had proposed mobilizing another 450,000-500,000 people, and Kyiv's parliament on Thursday began reviewing a contested bill that would tighten and expand mobilization rules.

(ahm)