Aries

With Mercury direct, 12 months of travel, advancement, and significant personal and professional development are on the horizon. Mars, your ruler, will bring job opportunities that you would be wise not to pass up. It is important to avoid starting the year with negative feelings, ensuring that your heart is full of peace to receive all these opportunities in the best way.

Taurus

Taurus with Mercury direct you feel incredibly perceptive and receptive to any signal or inspiration that leads you to make better decisions. The influence of Mars prompts you to take responsibility for all your choices this year. It is crucial that in this new year you keep your energy and physical health in their best possible state.

Gemini

The position of Mercury in Gemini strengthens the connection with your partner, highlighting fluid communication and mutual understanding. Singles attract with their unique way of expressing themselves and acting, seducing those who interest them. You perceive yourself as more magnetic and attractive due to the energetic influence of Mars and Mercury.

Cancer

The beginning of 2024 brings Cancer good relationships with co-workers and other groups to which you belong, highlighting your popularity. Mars encourages you to look for a partner, but advises you to control your impulsiveness and get to know the person of interest well. If you have a partner, it is crucial to consult them before making important decisions.

Leo

Leo, get ready to close 2023 strong. Mercury encourages you to welcome 2024 surrounded by company, enjoying food that symbolizes abundance. Meanwhile, Mars encourages you to compete and shine in everything you undertake. No one can dull your shine or take away your place as king or queen in whatever you do. 2024 promises to be a year where your light shines brighter than ever!

Virgo

2024 brings a period of greater family unity for Virgo, while Mercury inaugurates a new channel of communication that is more subtle, kind and empathetic. You will experience reconciliations with those who had become estranged. On the other hand, Mars motivates you to explore your creativity, reinvent yourself and be more sociable, providing selfless help to others.

Libra

Libra, the position of Mercury brings you pleasant surprises from friends, neighbors, colleagues and even not so close relatives. You feel happy and comfortable with these interactions at the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, Mars encourages you to defend your family with determination, without allowing anyone to speak ill of your loved ones or threaten the harmony of your loving home.

Scorpio

It seems that 2024 begins with good news, since the money comes to you from the first day of the year. Direct Mercury in your natal second house indicates a prosperous period, while Mars encourages you to put effort into planning a more financially stable future. It's an excellent time to work on your financial goals and establish a solid foundation for your long-term financial well-being.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius Mercury direct in your sign opens this 2024 excellent for you Sagittarius highlights your talents that lead you to close good deals contracts to explore invent adventure everything you do will be successful Mars opens even more the possibilities of more money coming to you the expected

Capricorn

With the visit of Mars to your sign on the 4th, you will find yourself ready to face everything that caused you pain in the past and that you do not want to experience again. Meanwhile, Mercury will connect you with people from your past, those who demonstrated loyalty and selfless friendship. This time could allow you to reconcile with valuable relationships and free yourself from what has hurt you in the past.

Aquarium

As 2023 closes, Aquarius, intense personal and professional battles end. With the influence of Mercury and Mars, you are heading towards a 2024 free of emotional burdens. You forgive and forgive yourself for past mistakes, adopting a conscious perspective when making decisions, considering the consequences of each step you take from now on.

Fish

The beginning of 2024 brings professional success to Pisces, with notable honors and recognitions. You strive to defend what rightfully belongs to you, demanding recognition and fair remuneration for your work. Under the influence of Mars, you feel an impulse to be more friendly and sociable, joining groups that bring light and blessings to your life.

With information from Walter Mercado

