Starting this January 2024, digital platforms must comply with the new European DAC7 directive. This directly affects some such as Wallapop, Vinted or eBay, which must monitor the sellers and inform the Treasury about their activity.

The DAC7 regulation is now active. The directive includes new tax requirements for online platforms in which there is sale, rental of goods or offers of services. Since January 1, 2024, all these platforms have the legal obligation to provide the Tax Agency with information about the transactions carried out on them.

Banking details, the total money earned each quarter, the number of sales for the quarter and commissions paid must be communicated.

Since January 1, 2023, they have been collecting data on all transactions. And they have until January 31, 2024 to present the first declaration to the Tax Agency with the sellers of their platform who enter.

Which sellers will be affected. As it is not feasible for Wallapop or Vinted to report each and every user, a cutoff has been applied after which these platforms have announced that they will send the data to the tax authorities.

The data will be sent if we are residents of the European Union and in a calendar year we obtain income of more than 2,000 euros or more than 30 sales are made, regardless of the amount.

These sellers will be notified. Users of these platforms who may be affected and are going to be notified to the Treasury, the platform itself will notify them by email or with a notification in the application that they have to fill out the legal information within a period of 60 days. Otherwise, they will be blocked.

Powerful allies for the Treasury. The new regulations do not introduce changes at an economic level. If you sell through Wallapop without commercial purposes, it will remain the same. What changes is that the platform will collaborate with the Tax Agency, so that it has better knowledge of what is happening.

