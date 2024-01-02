Volkswagen has certainly not only been in the news positively last year, and this is mainly due to several spicy statements from its big boss Thomas Schäfer. You would almost think that things are going particularly badly for the German car brand, but in the Netherlands it is certainly not too bad. The brand takes revenge and dethrones Kia as the best-selling car brand in the Netherlands.

A total of 369,791 new passenger cars received a license plate in the Netherlands last year. This is an increase of 19 percent compared to the previous year. The RAI Association had estimated at the beginning of the year that 340,000 new cars would be added, so it is a favorable result for the industry. The association expects a total of 360,000 passenger cars by 2024.

Most cars have a combustion engine

30.8 percent of all new cars in the Netherlands are now fully electric. This makes the EV almost as popular as the pure petrol car (30.4 percent). The most popular powertrain in the Netherlands is the hybrid, with a share of 37.1 percent. These are cars that have a combustion engine (usually gasoline) and an electric motor, and sometimes also a plug.

Many cars have some form of electrification anyway Photo: © Fiat

Diesel hardly participates in the Netherlands among passenger vehicles (it will be a different story with company vans). Only 1.1 percent of all new cars are pure diesel. It remains to be seen how the relationship will develop further. After 2025, many incentives will disappear, which makes the RAI concerned that many people will no longer choose EVs.

Volkswagen is the best-selling car brand in the Netherlands, but does not have a bestseller

Volkswagen sold in total 34.958 auto’s in the Netherlands and had a nice spread between the models. They sold more than 7,000 Polos, more than 4,000 copies of the ID.4 and almost 3,000 Tiguans. But even the always popular Polo could not match the best-selling car in the Netherlands. It comes from America and was heavily discounted a few times last year.

The most popular car in the Netherlands is the Tesla Model Y | Photo: © Tesla

When it comes to individual models, the Tesla Model Y can call itself the big winner. The American EV brand sold no less than 13,758 copies here. The SUV does not reach the record of the Tesla Model 3 from 2019. At that time, the Dutch bought (or actually leased) no fewer than 29,922 copies of the electric sedan.

Kia is also doing good business again

The Picanto remains hot in the Netherlands | Photo: © Kia

Kia (the best-selling car brand in the Netherlands last year) is the only brand that appears in the top five of best-selling brands and best-selling models. Kia sold a total of 33,504 cars in the Netherlands, placing it in second place. The most popular was the Picanto with 10,530 registrations. This small box is the second best-selling car in the Netherlands. De Niro is in fifth place with 7,412 registrations.

The best-selling car brands in the Netherlands in 2023

Volkswagen (34,958 registrations) Kia (33,504) Toyota (25,576) BMW (20,529) Skoda (20,498)

The most popular cars in the Netherlands in 2023

Tesla Model Y (13,758) Kia Picanto (10,530) Peugeot 208 (9,007) Volvo XC40 (8,323) Kia Niro (7,412)

The best-selling electric cars in the Netherlands in 2023

Tesla Model Y (13.758)

Volvo XC40 (6.342)

Peugeot 208 (5.584)

Tesla Model 3 (5.058)

Skoda Enyaq (4.715)