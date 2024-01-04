If you hang the longest garden hose ever on the exhaust of your car and place the end somewhere over the border, no one will believe that your car has zero emissions. This is the same with electric cars: enough CO2 is released during the production of the car and the electricity, but simply not locally. The longer a battery lasts, the better such an EV really is for the climate. Good news: Volkswagen's future batteries should be able to last 500,000 kilometers.

Like almost all car brands, Volkswagen is very busy developing the solid-state battery. These batteries have a higher energy density, so you need less battery for the same range. This all costs fewer raw materials and with a bit of luck the battery will also be cheaper. The solid-state battery in question comes from the American startup QuantumScape, which in turn collaborates with Volkswagen.

Volkswagen's new battery has been tested for months

In laboratory tests, VW confirmed that the battery still has 95 percent of its capacity left after 1,000 charging sessions. Each charge would provide 500 to 600 kilometers of range. The test lasted several months. QuantumScape says it is not aware of any other battery that retains its capacity so well after so many charging sessions.

When can I buy a solid-state battery from Volkswagen?

QuantumScape says more work needs to be done before the battery can go into production. So there is no exact date. However, the company is now working with Volkswagen to see how they can bring the battery to the market as quickly as possible. Will they be ahead of Toyota with the battery that can charge 1,200 kilometers in 10 minutes?