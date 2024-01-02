No, you're not alone. We noticed it too. First the BMW i5, now this Volkswagen ID.7 – could large sedans slowly but surely make a comeback now that German brands are electrifying? And could they, with the help of their announced station wagon versions, ensure that we once again realize that not everything in the world begins and ends with crossovers? That would be something.

It had been clear for some time that VW's ID top model above the ID.4 and ID.5 would be a sedan. Okay, a 'sedan', with a fifth door. Just like the Tesla Model S. VW prefers to pit the car against the aforementioned i5 and the Mercedes EQE. That seems quite ambitious, until you consider that the ID.7 is about 20 centimeters longer than a Passat – it is just under 5 meters. And if we can believe the brand, this is the best that the MEB platform has produced so far in terms of technology and driving characteristics.

The Volkswagen ID.7 seems boring until you take a closer look

The design of the ID.7 takes some getting used to for us. At first we find it quite anonymous. Then we realize that its front is actually very beautiful, with a low nose and graceful, understated design. But when we get to the back, it appears a bit strict, angular and truncated.

The overhang is small and the space between the rear wheel and the side window is quite large, which makes the ID.7 look a bit bulkier than you would expect given its length and design. We are not designers, so don't listen to us; but the station wagon, which VW already showed to the world with light camouflage and will account for 85 percent of sales in the Netherlands, is in our opinion visually better balanced. That ID.7 Tourer will make its appearance by the summer of 2024.

There will be a cheaper version

Furthermore, an entry-level car will soon be released with a price under 60 grand and a Pro S with a larger battery (good for a range of 700 kilometers). You can look forward to a fast GTX version later in the year. But for now we focus on the first and only ID.7 you can buy: the fairly complete Pro Business version with a 77-kWh battery. According to specifications, this package is good for a range of 599 kilometers, which indicates very good energy consumption. We're going to experience it.

VW has a few things to say about driving in advance. Terms such as 'exceptional comfort over long distances', 'superior dynamics', 'sense of connection' and 'intuitive handling' are flying around our ears. Well, that's quite a few claims. But it must be said: with its low center of gravity, long wheelbase, advanced suspension and improved progressive steering, the ID.7 could just give us a very pleasant driving experience.

The window pillar is lower than a crossover

Let's get in first. Our not-too-tall editor spontaneously bumps his head against the flat A-pillar. So that's what you get after all that crossover testing. Inside, a completely newly developed interface awaits us. The infotainment must work faster and clearer, can be customized more extensively, and yes: the touch sliders for volume and temperature are now illuminated. “We hope you are happy with it now,” said the VW spokesperson. The global criticism of the Gulf and ID.3 may still hurt him.

It's definitely an improvement. The central screen initially appears a bit busy, with all its icons, but turns out to be smooth and easy to operate. In general, things are where you expect them to be, although some strange choices have survived the redesign. For example, the buttons for the front and rear window heating are still located between the lighting controls on the left of the dashboard.

In the central screen we find a few special features: a drying function for your rain-soaked clothes via the seat ventilation and the option to transfer the settings from the driver's seat to the passenger seat. Handy if you alternate during a long ride. Overall, the ID.7 interior appears functional and suitably businesslike. The pause and play signs on the pedals are a bit out of place.

The legroom in the back of the Volkswagen ID.7

The wheelbase of just under 3 meters gives you plenty of freedom of movement in the back. Because a sloping roofline and a high floor with battery are not an ideal combination for your headroom, the rear seat is tilted slightly backwards. A well-known trick and at first the position seems fine, but you are still stuck with that high floor; When sitting for a long time, some people will lack support in their legs.

On the road, it is noticeable from moment one how soft and pleasant the Volkswagen ID.7 is. We mention the silence on board with many EVs, but here there is hardly any road or wind noise, even at high speeds. The chassis – our test car is equipped with the optional active dampers – also has a pampering factor of 9,000. If only people were as accommodating and friendly to each other as the ID.7 with mediocre road surfaces. The driving assistants are clearly another generation further: the steering assistance keeps the car perfectly on track and 'feels' your hand on the steering wheel without you having to move it every so often.

How much horsepower does the ID.7 have?

The ID.7 is not necessarily fast. With 286 hp and a weight of 2.2 tons, this is not surprising, but in the emerging electric era we have come to expect a bit more oempf in this price range. However, VW's claims about the driving behavior are not unfounded: the ID.7 requires the necessary steering force in all modes to keep you involved, and its bodywork turns out to actually be able to dance when necessary. Although it does not disguise its weight as well as other large EVs – it pushes firmly when braking and in short corners – the well-engineered chassis keeps things under control. Whether you're in a hurry or want to cruise, you'll experience a nice, solid ride.

What is also striking: we do not come close to the specified average consumption of 14.7 kWh/100 km, even if we act normally. 18 to 19 seems more realistic, which would mean a range of just over 400 kilometers. That is a very big difference; maybe we should test it again somewhere other than the mountains above Marseille. Furthermore, you may wonder whether this VW – which is more affordable than its intended competitors, but still not cheap – makes you greedy enough as a whole. Two things are certain: it is more 'VW' than previous IDs, and with the arrival of the Tourer it will soon be many times more likely.

Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Business (2023) Specifications

Motor

1 electric motor

286 pk

545 Nm

77 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/u in 6,5 s

top 180 km/u

Consumption (average)

14,7 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

599 km

Loading time

8 hours at 11 kW

28 min. at 175 kW (5-80%)

Dimensions

4.961 x 1.862 x

1.536 mm (l x b x h)

2,971 mm (wheelbase)

2.172 kg

532 / 1,586 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 63.990 (NL)

€ 66.340 (B)