We should make no bones about it: the heyday of the Volkswagen Golf seems to be over. It has been a while since the iconic hatchback became the most popular new car in our country and even within the ranks of Volkswagen itself, it is now being overtaken by other, usually higher models… And as if that wasn't bad enough, old Golfs appear to be now also to be more popular than new ones.

BMW not most popular

Figures from TRAXIO have revealed that the Volkswagen Golf is the most popular second-hand car of 2023, with a considerable lead. Last year, no fewer than 28,710 used cars changed hands in Belgium. Also in second place is a Volkswagen, the Polo with 20,520 units, followed by competitor Opel Corsa with 19,131 re-registrations. The most popular brand in Belgium for new cars, BMW, only appears in fourth place with the 3 Series (16,309 registrations) and the top 5 of best-selling second-hand cars ends with the Ford Fiesta (14,451 registrations).

If we look at the total figures per brand, BMW ends up slightly higher. For example, 67,146 used BMWs were registered in Belgium last year, leaving the Bavarians behind only Volkswagen with its 83,501 units. Mercedes finishes in third place with 52,228 registrations, followed by Opel (49,656) and Peugeot (46,726). All together, 689,170 second-hand cars were registered in 2023. That is 7.2 percent more than in 2022 and more than 200,000 more cars than were registered in our country last year.