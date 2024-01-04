In the field of driving assistance systems, in particular those that help you maintain balance on two wheels during low-speed manoeuvres, we had previously talked about the concept created by Honda, the Riding Assis, of Yamaha's AMSAS system, of the Motobot which had exceeded 200 km/h, but also of BMW's self-steering GS.

All rather complicated ideas, which also included a system that allowed the vehicles to steer themselves, with the support of activators and various inclination sensors or gyroscopes, to maintain balance.

What is presented by Locin, parent company of the Voge brand, is surprisingly simple: two small wheels located in correspondence with the swingarm and electronically extractable, capable of adapting to the lean angle and ground conditions thanks to two sensors. These, in relation to the two parameters read, manage the extension of the wheels to ensure that the motorbike remains in balance.

Attached to the patent application filed by the Chinese company is the representation of a second system that works through the use of “parallelogram” arms. The description then explains that the wheel system can be activated automatically or manually, by pressing a button which presumably will be placed on the handlebars.