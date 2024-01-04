January is one of the most anticipated months for Mexican families, who gather to start the famous kings thread next January 6th. Faced with this situation, dozens of supermarkets and bakeries, including Costcothey offer this traditional bread days before consumption.

Through social networks such as “X”, formerly Twitter and TikTok, Several videos have been released showing some customers “fighting” to obtain the famous Reyes bagel. As well as others standing in long lines with a large number of boxes containing the coveted dessert in their carts, a situation similar to the purchase of cakes that has generated controversy in recent weeks.

The high demand for this product generated discontent among several users who only wanted to purchase one to share with their families. so they have asked the department store to regulate its sale.

Although so far the Reyes bagel is not yet available on Costco's official website, the price of each one has already been published online.

Through different Facebook groups, resellers have decided to make their “August” with the sale of the purchased threads, pTheir prices range from 700 to 1,200 pesos.

Currently, Costco carries two types of bagels; the cream-filled one with a value of $469 and the traditional Kirkland Signature brand that weighs two kilos in $369, if purchased with a Costco Card y 377 at normal price.

As expected, users attacked the videos published on the different platforms, as well as against the resellers, who have doubled the cost of each bagel, which is why they have left some comments such as: “The roar of guts was heard throughout Latin America “, “It already happened with a lady, she took all the desserts and didn't sell them”, “Let's buy from the local bakeries, they say”, “I hope they don't sell them all”, some of them read.

