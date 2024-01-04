Less than a week after his return as Kingpin in the “Echo” series, actor Vincent D'onofrio spoke about which character could hardly beat him

Whether good or bad, we all agree on what “Echo” is the series and the topic of the moment. It may be that just starting the year we are still short on content and have little to talk about. The important thing is that, as we have been emphasizing over and over again, Maya López's series will have two stellar presences for Marvel fans, Daredevil and Kingpin.

Vincent D'Onofrio made his return to the MCU as the Kingpin of Crime in Hawkeye, although many fans were disappointed when it seemed like his story ended with a bullet to the head, courtesy of Maya Lopez. The villain will make his return in this series. Based on this, he will take center stage in “Daredevil: Born Again” and it is expected that he will also be the big bad in “Spider-Man 4.”; In fact, it has been widely reported that Wilson Fisk will end up becoming the new mayor of New York City after promising to deal with the Big Apple's vigilantes.

Charlie Cox and Vincent DOnofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin

What did Vincent D'onofrio talk about the MCU?

to the actor They Asked which avenger or hero do you think could kill The Kingpin. Although the question may have sounded strange, the actor highlighted two superheroes who he believes are capable of defeating the big villain. “This is a very difficult question, because I don't see that happening,” explained the actor. “I don't see Kingpin dying. Kingpin never died in the comics canon, so that's very difficult. I'll talk in terms of who could come close to that.” declared D'onofrio.

“I think it would have to be Daredevil or Spider-Man… together, both of them together, maybe. But I don't see Kingpin going away. He never did it when I was a kid, so I don't expect him to do it now.”added the actor.