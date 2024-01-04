Your visit to Dallas, Texas is not complete without stopping by T1 Race Development. T1 is the home of Tony Palo, a hero among horsepower enthusiasts. Palo started at T1 tuning Hondas but became known when he started converting Nissan GT-R R35s. Today he shows another creation: his Audi R8 with more than 2,000 hp.

Palo purchased the R8 V10 as a development platform after Motec launched a plug-and-play ECU package. The Audi started with 500 hp and received large turbos, which increased the power potential to 2,500 hp. Because the R8 is a development project, the maximum has not yet been achieved from the Audi.

And as long as you don't drive the car at high revs (and the turbos don't do much), it should be just as economical as the standard R8, according to the owner. The car should also be reasonably quiet because the exhaust line is completely behind the occupants. The comfort and ease of driving are also exactly the same as the standard R8.

2,000 hp is not enough for the Audi R8

Palo wants to get to the point where no more power can be squeezed out of the V10. 'There is still so much potential in these cars, both from a power point of view and translating it to the track. We're still working on how best to launch it and then shift gears,” Palo said.

To make the Audi R8 even better, the T1 team keeps track of data during every drag race. 850 sensors measure anything and everything to keep development going. It is a special project that only really comes into its own when you see him at work on the drag strip. Below you will find out what that looks like.