Surprise your friends with Exploding Kittens, a game that costs less than 4 euros for a limited time

Exploding Kittens is a card game for up to 5 players

Now you can get one of the best-selling card games at a knockdown price, and it is none other than Exploding Kitten. This game would be an improved version of Russian roulette and has a strong strategic component. If when your friends come over you spend time playing board games, then here is one that cannot be missing from your collection.

Exploding Kitten has a recommended price of 19.99 euros on the official website of its creators, but now it is available for only 3.83 euros on Temu. If we take into account that it previously cost 12.79 euros in said store, we are talking about a 70% discount, or what is the same, it can be yours for 8.96 euros less than the previous price. It is a bargain for this board game that is a bestseller. Besides, it is very well valuedhas a score of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Get the Exploding Kittens card game at a knockdown price at Temu

Playing Exploding Kittens is very easy, so In a couple of games you will have everything under control and you will enjoy a very fun game. As a summary, throughout the game players have to draw cards, until someone takes a card called Exploding Kitten and is eliminated. Now, it is possible to deactivate this card using a laser pointer, a catnip sandwich or special cards that are more powerful than normal ones. During the game you can betray other players. The last player left alive wins.

If you have never bought from Temu and have never heard of this store, we could say that it is the equivalent of AliExpress. Shipping is usually free on all orders, as are returns. Additionally, on the same page/app you can see the reviews of the items and the store that sells the product. Regarding the latter, say that In Temu there are many sellers, so it is very important to look at customer opinions.

In short, if you were looking for a card game for 2-5 players make it easy to play, then Exploding Kitten will become one of your favorites. Take advantage of this offer and get it now that it costs less than 4 euros, it is a bargain that you cannot miss.

