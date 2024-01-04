Marvel shows fans what Eddie Brock's final great form as Venom looks like

Venom has become one of the most explored characters in the Marvel Universe in recent years. Much of the blame lies Donny Cates, who proposed a resounding change of course on the true origin of symbiotes. Knull's arrival caused chaos at Marvel, with events like King in Blackwhich ended up leading to many comic series that expanded what we knew about the inhabitants of Klyntar. Now the comic Venom #29 presents appearances of Eddie Brock in a wide variety of forms, including the colossal villain Meridius.

South demonstrates the full extent of the King in Black's powers, as he is able to explore the depths of the void that exists somewhere beyond the boundaries of Marvel. It is there, in an endless sea of ​​symbiotic substance, that Tyro discovers a huge floating hand with flaming fingertips. Although the entity is recognized in another way, Tyro He names it for what it really is: the legendary Seventh Eddie.

The legacy of the King in Black is one that Eddie Brock claimed after killing Fuck, the ruler of all symbiotes who led a crusade across the universe, after spending years in prison. The comic series Venom which was written by Al Ewing develops the way in which Eddie takes advantage of his powerswhile he was displaced in time, landing in the middle of the Meridius Garden of Time. It was there where he met the rest of his companions who were also bearers of the power of King in Black.

Since then, Eddie Not only has he learned the truth behind the identities of his companions as future versions of himselfbut has come to understand and master the powers they share in a way no other King in Black would have ever tried. As a result, Eddie could be resurrected in Tierrabecoming the first human symbiote hybrid to exist in the world. Marvel Universe. A while ago, Eddie's sonwhich is the current host of the symbiote Venomwas the only hybrid that existed in Marvelbut The future shows that all that has changed.

Venom comic #29 is now available.

