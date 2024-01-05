loading…

A US teenager took a bomb to school and shot six people. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – A teenage student at Perry Middle School in Iowa, United States (US), shot six people at the school before shooting himself. One of the victims, a sixth grade student, died at the scene, while four other students and the principal, Dan Marburger, hospitalized.

An “improvised explosive device” was discovered during a subsequent “systematic search” of the school. However, Iowa firefighters and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms ultimately “secured the device.”

Police refused to provide any details about the explosive device other than to describe it as a “rudimentary” explosive and reassure the public there was no further danger.

Police were called to the scene at 7:37 am local time before the start of classes on the first day students returned from winter break on Thursday (4/1/2024_. “Fortunately, school had not yet started, so there were only a few students and teachers in the building “, which I think contributed to the good outcome,” said Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante, as reported by RT.

The FBI is assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation with the investigation. The assailant, identified by local media as Dylan Butler, was carrying a small-caliber handgun and a pump-action shotgun, according to the Iowa agency's Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt, who praised the law enforcement response at the scene, which reportedly deployed 150 officers, from the local, state and federal levels. , as “quick and immediate.”

Mortvedt declined to provide details about a possible motive for the shooting, explaining that “whatever the background is is part of the investigation and we will obviously look into it more deeply.” However, he confirmed that the gunman “made a number of posts on social media during and around the time of the shooting,” which is evidence that police “were working to secure him.”

The White House was briefed on the incident and wasted no time in issuing a plea for gun control legislation. “It's only the fourth day of the year, of the new year, and we are already faced with yet another horrific school shooting. And the question we ask is when is enough?” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Iowa requires gun buyers to obtain a permit or undergo a background check. Customers must be 21 or older to purchase a handgun and 18 or older to purchase a rifle, meaning the teen shooter's weapon may not have been obtained legally.

