Artillery shells at a weapons factory. Photo/AP

WASHINGTON – Democratic Party Senator Tim Kaine criticized the United States (US) Department of State's recent decision to approve a deal to sell artillery shells and related equipment to Israel for USD 147.5 million (Rp. 2.3 trillion).

Kaine demanded a “public explanation” why the Biden administration decided to supply weapons to Israel without Congressional review.

“The US Congress must have complete information about the weapons we provide to other countries. Ignoring Congress means leaving the American people in the dark,” said a statement on the senator's website on Saturday (30/12/2023).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part of the Pentagon, announced Friday that the US State Department had approved the sale of M107 artillery shells for 155 mm howitzers and related equipment to Israel for about $147.5 million.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims Israel is in an extraordinary situation. He insisted ammunition supplies were needed “urgently” and in the US national interest.

Israel was shocked on October 7 when the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. After launching a barrage of rockets, the militants infiltrated southern Israel, opening fire on military and civilian targets and taking more than 200 hostages.

About 1,200 people were killed in Israel, including civilians, soldiers, foreign nationals and workers, and another 5,000 people were injured.

In response, Israeli colonial forces (IDF) launched Operation “Iron Sword” against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel then began a bombing campaign against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip. Israel also announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, medicine and fuel.

In late October, the basic phase of Israel's operations in the enclave began. Gaza City is surrounded by Israeli ground forces, effectively dividing the enclave into southern and northern zones.

According to the Gaza Palestinian Ministry of Health, since October 7 Israel has killed more than 21,000 people, and more than 55,000 people have been injured.

