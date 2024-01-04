loading…

US troops prepare weapons at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base. Photo/AP

DOHA – Washington and Doha quietly signed a deal to extend the presence of American troops at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

This development was revealed by CNN, citing unnamed United States (US) officials.

“US troops will remain at the base, located in the desert southwest of Doha, for at least the next ten years in accordance with the agreement,” said the report on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Al Udeid, which has been the largest US military installation in the Middle East since 2003, can accommodate up to 10,000 troops. This base is also used by the Qatari and British air forces.

“The deal, which has not been publicly announced, comes at a time when Qatar is under increasing scrutiny for hosting senior Hamas leaders,” the CNN report said.

Officials in Doha responded to the criticism by reminding that the Palestinian armed group Hamas was only allowed to open a political office in Qatar in 2012 on the orders of then US President Barack Obama.

According to the report, the expanded American troop presence in Al Udeid “highlights Washington's dependence on the small Gulf state,” which played a key role in mediating the release of American prisoners held by Hamas.

Washington is backing Israel amid its military operation in Gaza, which was launched after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the country that killed around 1,200 people and took 240 hostage.

However, US President Joe Biden criticized Israeli forces for their “indiscriminate” bombing of the Palestinian enclave, saying the Jewish state risks losing international support for the policy.