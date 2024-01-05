loading…

US prepares scenario to attack Houthis in Yemen. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The United States (US) is reportedly preparing a scenario to attack the Houthi group in Yemen. This is because the Houthis continue to harass cargo ships and tankers, which can disrupt global trade.

Politico reports that officials in US President Joe Biden's administration are “drafting plans” to respond to the expanding regional war in Gaza, and to “push back” Houthi fighters in Yemen.

Citing four US officials familiar with the matter, the news organization reported that talks had taken place “about a scenario that could potentially draw the US into another Middle East war”.

Plans are also being drawn up to attack the Houthis in Yemen over their hostility to commercial shipping in the Red Sea with ties to Israel.

US officials told Politico that the potential for regional conflict is increasing amid armed confrontations in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, which have “convinced some officials in the administration that the war in Gaza has officially escalated well beyond the strip's borders”.

“The confusion within the administration to compile a report on potential attack points and possible US responses this week occurred as a result of orders from high echelons of the administration over concerns that violence in the region would continue to escalate and that Washington would continue to do the same. ultimately had to intervene,” Politico reported.

Previously, NBC News also reported that amid growing calls for President Joe Biden to order a stronger military response to the Houthi rebels' repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea, members of his national security team held a meeting at the White House to review options -possible options, including attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The meeting on Wednesday (3/1/2024) aims to flesh out details of stronger options than those the White House has previously considered, which could include joint action with other countries. The meeting was a key meeting of a committee of deputies, led by deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, aimed at presenting the president with a list of military options.

So far, the White House has not approved any of the strike options against Yemen-based rebels that the US military has prepared, current and former officials say.

After the Houthis launched their most direct attack on the US military on New Year's Eve, firing at a US Navy helicopter from a small boat, the helicopter returned fire, sinking three ships and killing 10 fighters.