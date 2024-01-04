loading…

The United States and 12 of its allies have threatened the Houthis to stop their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea or face military force. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – United States of America (The US) and 12 of its allies on Wednesday issued threats to the group Hothi Yaman. America and friends urged the Houthis to stop attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea or face military force.

Houthi, the rebel group that rules in the Yemeni capital; Sanaa, has carried out at least 23 attacks in response to Israel's brutal invasion of Gaza since December 19.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration declined to detail military options if Houthi attacks continue, but underscored that the Houthis should not anticipate another warning from the US and its allies.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity based on ground rules set by the White House, spoke soon after the US and 12 allies issued a joint statement early Wednesday condemning the Houthi attacks and underscoring that international patience was wearing thin.

The statement was signed by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

“Let our message be clear: we call for an immediate end to these illegal attacks and the release of unlawfully detained ships and crew,” read the joint statement, as quoted by The New Arab, Thursday (4/1/2024 ).

“The Houthis will bear responsibility for the consequences if they continue to threaten lives, the global economy and the free flow of commerce in the region's vital waterways.”

For weeks, the Houthis have claimed attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea that they say are linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports.

They said their attacks were aimed at ending Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed 22,313 people, which began after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

The attacks targeted commercial shipping vessels transiting through the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects markets in Asia and Europe.